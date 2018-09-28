High school football: Cary-Grove rolls past McHenry

Cary-Grove used an efficient offense and opportunistic defense to run away from McHenry, 63-21, Friday night in their Fox Valley Conference football game at McCracken Field.

The Trojans, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, needed only six plays to score as fullback Blake Skol ran 48 yards for a touchdown.

On the other side, C-G’s defense was busy causing all kinds of problems for McHenry’s offense, forcing five first-half turnovers.

Linebacker Arik Mistak ran back an interception 15 yards for a touchdown, and defensive back Dymitri Kanellakis ran another pick back 20 yards for a score.

“To have two scores and five turnovers defensively, that was great, and we took advantage of those opportunities,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said.

Quarterback Ben McDonald scored twice after Skol’s opening touchdown, on runs of 2 and 14 yards.

After Mistak’s return, McDonald hooked up with wide receiver Quinn Priester for a 30-yard touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

C-G’s defense held McHenry to 33 rushing yards for the game. Defensive end Jake DiMatteo (picture above) had a pair of fumble recoveries, and Priester had an interception on defense.

“Coming into tonight, we knew they had some explosive guys on offense, so it was important for us to get 11 hats to the ball, and while we still have a lot to work on, the defensive touchdowns and turnovers were phenomenal, and that helps the whole team,” DiMatteo said.

The Trojans’ offense was balanced and productive. It finished with 283 yards rushing and five touchdowns to go along with 7-of-9 total passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a great team win. We all did what we needed to do, especially the offensive line,” Priester said. “They clear lanes and provide a lot of time to throw the ball, so we’re going to continue work on the little details and get better.”

McHenry’s Braden Crowley provided a bright spot for the Warriors. The senior receiver/quarterback threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

“Braden didn’t get reps at quarterback all week, and we put him in a position to play, and for him to go in there tonight and make plays like that, that’s very impressive,” Warriors coach Jon Niemic said.

Crowley ended the night 4-of-5 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown to go along with 66 yards receiving and a 20-yard rushing touchdown.

STAR OF THE GAME

Jake DiMatteo

Cary-Grove, Sr., DE

DiMatteo recovered two fumbles in the first half which both led to Cary-Grove touchdowns. In all, the Trojans defense created five first-half turnovers and limited McHenry to 33 total yards rushing.

Cary-Grove 63, McHenry 21 Cary-Grove 14 35 7 7 – 63

McHenry 0 13 8 0 – 21

First quarter

CG- Skol 48 yard run (Splitt kick) 9:26

CG- McDonald 2 yard run (Splitt kick) 8:24

Second quarter

CG- McDonald 14 yard run (Splitt kick) 11:19

CG- Mistak 15 yard interception (Splitt kick) 10:21

CG- Priester 30 pass from McDonald (Splitt kick) 8:35

M- Crowley 56 pass from Zieba (Turnage, Jr. kick) 6:58

CG- Perrone 5 run (Splitt kick) 5:53

CG- Kanellakis 20 yard interception (Splitt kick) 3:58

M- Crowley 18 run (kick failed) :55

Third quarter

CG- Priester 10 pass from McDonald (Splitt kick) 10:28

M- Peacock 43 pass from Crowley (two pt good) 5:47

Fourth quarter

CG- Sheehan 5 run (Splitt kick) 7:48