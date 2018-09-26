High school football: Crystal Lake South RB Zach Borgert is Northwest Herald Player of the Week

Crystal Lake South running back Zach Borgert, a senior, rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Gators’ 48-7 win over Huntley in Week 5.

For his performance, readers voted Borgert the Northwest Herald Football Player of the Week.

Editor’s note: Shaw Media will host its 2019 Most Valuable Athlete Awards Night on June 12 at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center. All Athletes of the Week are invited to sign up here.

Have you had enough time to digest Friday’s win?

Borgert: The win was a huge momentum thing. It just felt amazing to win, an unexpected win, especially from underdogs.

What was it like in the locker room after that game?

Borgert: We were feeling a lot of joy, loud music, dancing, laughing.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

Borgert: I listen to a song before I go out. I listen to the same song every game.

What song?

Borgert: "She Will Be Loved" by Maroon 5. It just brings me some good vibes. I've been doing it for a while, so I decided to keep doing it.

What did you eat before Friday’s game?

Borgert: Before the game I ate Which Wich because the whole team gets Which Wich. And I drank pickle juice to prevent cramping. Both at Cary and DeKalb, I was cramping up real bad. From Week 3 on, I've been drinking a jar of pickle juice and I haven't cramped since.

What’s your favorite sports moment?

Borgert: Sophomore year [on the sophomore team] when we were losing to Huntley with two minutes left and we ended up driving down the field and winning.

Is there anyone you style your game after?

Borgert: An old Oregon college player named Kenjon Barner [who played for Oregon from 2009-2012]. [He's] very patient, and he hits the holes hard.

Who’s your biggest hero?

Borgert: Probably my grandma (Cathy Bazali) before she passed. She battled cancer, beat it once, then had stuff removed and beat it again. She ended up passing away from a stroke.

Do you have hobbies outside sports?

Borgert: I like hanging out with friends and focusing on track.

What do you do in track?

Borgert: 100, 200 and 400.

You're a track sprinter, so who’s the fastest guy on the football team?

Borgert: I don't know. Me, Ian [Gorken] and Jacob [Rana] are pretty fast.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Borgert: I can do a front flip.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Borgert: Mert Imeroski. He makes me laugh the most.

What’s your favorite movie?

Borgert: "The Fast and the Furious."

If you were stuck on a deserted island, what three things would you bring with you?

Borgert: I would bring my dog, a lighter and a knife.

Who’s your favorite athlete other than a football player?

Borgert: Usain Bolt.