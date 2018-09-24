High school football notes: Big wins put Crystal Lake South, Marengo in playoff contention

Crystal Lake South’s student section swarmed onto the field Friday night to celebrate with the Gators’ biggest FVC win – a 48-7 victory over Huntley – in recent memory.

South (3-2, 2-2) already had wins against Crystal Lake Central and Hampshire, but lacked a signature win that proved the Gators needed to be taken seriously as playoff contenders.

They had taken Cary-Grove, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, to the final play before losing 29-22 in Week 1, A week later, the Gators couldn’t hold on to a late lead against DeKalb, ranked No. 5 in 6A, and lost, 20-15.

“Opening up against Cary-Grove, which is a phenomenal team, we saw that we could really play some football,” South coach Rob Fontana said. “They started to buy in after that.

“Then going to DeKalb right after that, and again it was a game that we kind of let get away from us, but our seniors are a good group. They got ahold of the younger guys and kept them focused on what we want to do this year.”

Friday’s win puts South in excellent position to secure its first playoff berth since 2015 if the Gators can win at least two of their final four games. They play at Dundee-Crown on Friday.

“This game is all about momentum and our guys after winning three in a row are going to be hungry to continue that,” Fontana said. “At the same time, we know we’ve got good teams coming up. We never try to look ahead. I told our guys at the end of the huddle, our focus has to be on going 1-0.”

Defensive help: Two players who were instrumental for the Gators' defense on Friday were linebackers Billy Epperson and Darren Manning. Epperson, a returning starter, had been sick and not played since the season opener; Manning, a junior transfer from Crystal Lake Central, was playing his third game.

Huntley, which was held to seven points, was averaging 33.3 points a game.

“Billy’s a guy we know is going to give it everything he’s got, a guy the team rallies around,” Fontana said. “He’s going to lead. Billy’s always calm and makes sure the guys know what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. He’s like having another coach on the field.”

South has allowed 28 points in its last three games, and a respectable 77 for the season. Manning was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable-mention pick last season as a sophomore at Central.

“He’s an interesting piece (for the defense),” Fontana said. “He’s a high-motor kid that is going to definitely help us out as he picks up our defense, and we continue to do more and more with him. He’s playing fast and physical and doing what we like.”

Long time coming: Harvard had something to really celebrate on Friday after beating Rockford Christian, 13-12, to end a 21-game losing streak.

The Hornets’ last victory was a forfeit from Chicago Kelvyn Park to start the 2016 season. Their last on-field win came in Week 7 of 2015 when they defeated Rockford Christian, 39-14.

“They were pretty excited,” Hornets coach Sean Saylor said. “It builds confidence that they believe what we’ve been telling them for a long time.”

After Rockford Christian’s first touchdown, the Hornets were called for an encroachment penalty, so the Royal Lions opted to go for the 2-point conversion. Harvard stopped that attempt, which had a huge impact on the game.

Harvard’s Martin Kelly booted through an extra point for a 7-6 Harvard lead. The Lions scored next and went for two, then after Harvard scored and led, 13-12, it also went for two. Kelly's lone extra point ultimately was the difference.

“We battled,” Saylor said. “The guys have been great. We have good kids, we’ve just struggled matching up with people. We had close games last year and couldn’t get over the hump.”

More believers: Marengo established itself as a potential playoff team and a Kishwaukee River Conference contender with its 14-13 victory at Richmond-Burton on Friday.

The Indians (3-2) had beaten R-B in only 2004 and 2015 in their previous 17 meetings.

Marengo lost 48-6 in the season opener to Sterling (5-0) and 34-33 in Week 4 to perennial Wisconsin power Stratford (5-1).

"These aren't cupcakes," Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. "We talk about competing against us. Don't let the Indians beat the Indians."

Marengo wasn't perfect as it had four fumbles and seven penalties for 65 yards. But the Indians recovered all of their fumbles and linebacker Blake Heinberg recovered two from R-B.

Heinberg also had a sack and two tackles for losses and linebackers Sean Trainor and Zac Brandt had sacks. Aaron Shepard had a tackle for loss and broke up two passes.

"Our defense played great all game," Marengo quarterback Travis Knaak said. ”They're the main reason we won this game. Our defense deserves a lot of credit. We've been really coming on over time. We have a huge shot at winning conference and winning out the rest of our games."

Marengo is 2-0 in the KRC and hosts Woodstock North (2-3, 1-2) on Friday. Then comes a trip to two-time defending KRC champion Johnsburg (4-1, 3-0).

"We have a good shot," Heinberg said. "We showed our whole conference we're a team to be reckoned with and we can play with anybody."

Marengo surpassed its victory total of 2017 and is trying to reach the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

"We're just starting to figure it out," Forsythe said. "We haven't reached our ceiling."

• Marty Maciaszek and Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.