Football: As Batavia and Geneva prepare for 100th meeting, memories abound

Matt Holm’s best rivalry memory remains vivid 32 years later.

Holm, Batavia’s defensive coordinator, this week is preparing for the 100th edition of the matchup with neighboring Geneva. He played against Geneva as a Batavia student from 1984-86.

Geneva shut out the Bulldogs by a combined score of 81-0 in 1984 and ’85.

For Holm, a guard and starting middle linebacker as a senior, the 1986 edition had extra flare – Batavia’s goal-line stand at the end of the game.

“[Geneva] needed a win to get into the playoffs,” Holm recalled. “They were having a down year on their standards for the first time in a while and we beat them 13-6 on Halloween night [1986].

“You would’ve thought we won the Super Bowl when the game was over,” Holm said. “Crowd crashed the field. ... I’ll never forget it. The barn across the street from the high school caught on fire while the game was going on [during the fourth quarter].”

For a football rivalry dating 106 years, Geneva and Batavia high schools have more than their fair share of history between them. Batavia has dominated since 2011, winning seven straight matchups under coach Dennis Piron.

Geneva had a dominant stretch of its own, winning 19 consecutive games from 1967-85. Batavia was shut out eight times.

Since the 1986 game, Batavia owns a 23-9 advantage. In that stretch, the two schools did not play in 1996 and faced each other twice in 2006.

“We oftentimes refer to that ’86 season,” Holm said. “While we certainly weren’t at the standard we are now – as kind of a turning point.”

Geneva leads the all-time series 51-43-5. Geneva also has the all-time points-scored mark 1,518 to 1,467, according to “The Biggest Game of the Season: Batavia Bulldogs vs. Geneva Vikings On the Cusp of the Century Game.”

Batavia Public Library Director George H. Scheetz compiled the 22-page extensive history of the rivalry.

To commemorate the special occasion, both schools sold “competing for a cause” shirts to benefit Marklund, an assisted living facility, and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Geneva RB Morell out for season

What began as a possible hyperextended knee or sprain has turned for the worse for Geneva running back Aidan Morell.

Morell told the Chronicle over the weekend he has suffered a torn right ACL, ending his season. Morell got an MRI at Rush Orthopedics in Chicago, confirming the tear.

Morell, who suffered a torn ACL last season on his left knee, is scheduled for surgery Oct. 4.

Morell suffered the injury in Week 3 against St. Charles North on a second- quarter kickoff return.

“I had picked up the ball and started my return up field,” Morell said. “As I made a cut, I [heard] a loud crack followed by shocking pain all through my leg. I knew right then what had happened, and I went down right away and had to be helped off the field.”

Morell is still deciding on his possible college football options.

“If I did decide, the only option I was contemplating was sprint football,” Morell said. “I had interest from both Penn and Cornell, and it seemed like a great way to continue a sport I love and get a great education.”