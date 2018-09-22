High school football roundup: Harvard snaps 21-game losing streak

Harvard sophomore Dylan Perkins scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Hornets held on for a 13-12 nonconference football win against Rockford Christian on Friday night at Dan Horne Field.

The victory stopped Harvard’s 21-game losing streak and was the Hornets’ first win on the field since Week 7 of the 2015 season. They beat Rockford Christian, 39-14, in that game, as well.

Harvard received a forfeit from Chicago Kelvyn Park in the 2016 season opener, which was its last victory.

Perkins carried 18 times for 114 yards as the Hornets (1-4) ran 34 times for 198 yards in the game.

Quarterback Jacob Stanley scored with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter for the Hornets’ first touchdown. Martin Kelly added the extra point, the only successful conversion of the game’s four touchdowns.

The Royal Lions (3-2) scored in the first quarter and in the third, but Harvard stopped their two-point conversion attempts both times.

Perkins and Shawn Bough led the Hornets with nine tackles each. The Hornets’ defense came up with three interceptions.

Niles Notre Dame 45, Marian Central 6: At Niles, the Hurricanes (3-2, 1-2) fell to the Dons (4-1, 2-1) in their East Suburban Catholic Conference game.

Notre Dame was just outside The Associated Press Class 6A poll this week.

Alden-Hebron 32, Christian Life 26: At Hebron, the Giants (4-0) came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles and give coach John Lalor his 100th career coaching victory.

Aven Strobel scored on a 6-yard run with 5:25 remaining, and Zach Herring caught the two-point conversion pass.

A-H quarterback Brad Judson ran for 106 yards and threw for 162, with three touchdowns and one interception.

Strobel ran for 63 yards. Tomi Mor caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

“It gave me another gray hair, but it was worth it,” Lalor said of the milestone win.