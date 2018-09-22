High school football: Cary-Grove rolls past Dundee-Crown

CARY – Cary-Grove’s defense realized it was facing a potentially dangerous Dundee-Crown offense, one that assaulted the Fox Valley Conference records list a week earlier.

“I don’t think you could watch their film and underestimate their ability, for sure,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said.

To further emphasize that point, the Chargers opened the game with a 71-yard scoring drive as quarterback Josh Raby connected with Jordan Hairston for 45 yards and Alex Lopez for another 22.

But C-G was prepared. The Trojans’ offense began cranking out its 30 first downs and 505 total yards, while the defense began tossing out three-and-outs.

The offense wound up scoring on every drive, while the first-team defense did not allow another point as the Trojans rolled to a 55-15 Fox Valley Conference football victory Saturday in their homecoming at Al Bohrer Field.

“The defense had a phenomenal game,” defensive end Jacob DiMatteo said. “We had a great week of practice going in. We really played together. The big point of emphasis was communicating on the field and we did a great job of that.”

C-G (5-0, 5-0 FVC) was 5 for 5 on first-half drives, then scored on all three of its second-half possessions, as well. Quarterback Ben McDonald led the No. 1-rated team in The Associated Press Class 6A poll with 181 rushing yards, and was 7 of 7 passing for 112 yards.

“We have a special group here,” linebacker Jake Johnson said. “If we keep working hard and maintaining our goals and beating what we did, as well as beating other teams, we can be a great team.”

D-C (2-3, 1-3) gained 697 total yards in its 70-55 loss to Prairie Ridge last week. Raby threw for FVC records of 545 yards and seven touchdowns, while Hairston notched FVC records with 336 yards and five touchdown receptions.

“They have such good athletes that, if you get caught napping on one play, they really make you pay for it,” Seaburg said. “Knowing what they’re capable of, I’m real happy with how we played defensively and with how we got to the quarterback and took him out of his rhythm a little bit.”

Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus thought the encouraging start turned into an “ugly loss.”

“[Cary-Grove] does a great job of hitting you in the mouth, blocking down the field and stuff like that,” Steinhaus said. “They love football. It’s fun to watch them play, but not when you’re playing against them.”

Fullback Blake Skol ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns. McDonald and freshman backup Jameson Sheehan combined to go 10 for 10 passing. Wide receiver Quinn Priester caught four passes for 68 yards and two scores.

STAR OF THE GAME

Ben McDonald, Cary-Grove, Sr., QB

McDonald ran 17 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 7 of 7 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans moved to 5-0.

QUICK STATS

Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 15

Dundee-Crown 8 0 0 7 - 15

Cary-Grove 14 21 13 7 - 55

First quarter

DC-Ibarra 1 run (Michalski pass from Raby), 8:17.

CG-McDonald 23 run (Splitt kick), 6:22.

CG-McDonald 10 run (Splitt kick), 1:09.

Second quarter

CG-Priester 19 pass from McDonald (Splitt kick), 5:30.

CG-Skol 19 run (Splitt kick), 0:44.

Third quarter

CG-Priester 24 pass from McDonald (pass failed), 9:18.

CG-Skol 9 run (Splitt kick), 5:14.

Fourth quarter

DC-Watson 1 run (Alamillo kick), 10:32.

CG-Ciske 8 run (Splitt kick), 5:17.