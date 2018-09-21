Round Lake School District 116 educator nominated for national award

Teresa Steinhagen, a third-grade teacher and positive behavioral intervention and support coach at Indian Hill Elementary School, has been nominated for the 2018-19 national LifeChanger of the Year award. (Photo provided)

Teresa Steinhagen, a third-grade teacher and positive behavioral intervention and support coach at Indian Hill Elementary School, has been nominated for the 2018-19 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Steinhagen has been recognized in her community for her leadership and dedication.

She collaborates with parents, staff and administration to lead PBIS, a program teaching students positive behavior in the classroom. Steinhagen always takes others’ ideas into consideration and creates a classroom environment full of love with a focus on academics and social-emotional needs.

Steinhagen was nominated by the school’s assistant principal, Beth Hornberg.

“Teresa Steinhagen has truly been instrumental in all levels of PBIS and within her grade level for student achievement,” Hornberg said. “I could not say enough about how blessed and lucky we are to have her at Indian Hill Elementary School. She demonstrates passion, compassion, dedication, positivity, organization, commitment and high levels of moral and ethical standards. She is our LifeChanger.”

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the best K-12 educators and school district employees across the U.S. who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2018-19 school year.

One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with his or her school or district. Four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district. Ten LifeChanger award winners will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Additionally, one Spirit Award will be given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for its nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with his or her school or district.

• One Spotlight Award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2018-19, the award will be given to a nominee who works in a counseling role (e.g., guidance counselor or social worker). The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with his or her school or district.

Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies at their schools. The grand prize finalists also will be honored at a national awards ceremony in April in Hawaii, where the grand prize winner will be revealed.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee composed of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must

• Have a positive effect on the lives of students

• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride

• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

• Possess a proven record of professional excellence

• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

To view Steinhagen’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from a local school district, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.