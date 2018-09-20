High school football: Crystal Lake South WR Jacob Rana is Northwest Herald Player of the Week

Crystal Lake South wide receiver Jacob Rana caught three passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ 40-0 win over Hampshire in Week 4. Rana’s 95-yard touchdown reception broke the Fox Valley Conference record, which was previously 94 yards.

For his performance, readers voted Rana the Northwest Herald Football Player of the Week.

Editor’s note: Shaw Media will host its 2019 Most Valuable Athlete Awards Night on June 12 at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center. All Athletes of the Week are invited to sign up here.

You broke some school and FVC records Friday, what was that like?

Rana: It was really cool, but I think it will be cooler to look back in later years.

Do you have a pregame ritual?

Rana: Yeah, I take a bath before games.

You take a bath? How did that start?

Rana: When we played in little league, you play on Saturday, and you have pretty much the whole day because you don't have school on Saturday. So I'd always just take a bath before my games. And I found that those were some of my best games. So I take baths. Since we have time to go home after school, I just hop in the bath.

What’s your favorite sports moment?

Rana: It felt really good to get our first win this year. I just felt like the first two games were battles. We were winning in the fourth quarter of both those games, and then we fell (short) in both of them. It was kind of big to get a win Week 3 (against Crystal Lake Central).

Who do you style your game after?

Rana: I love (Pittsburgh Steelers running back) Le'Veon Bell. If I ever have the ball in my hands, I think about him. He's a patient runner. He's got good vision.

Who is your biggest hero?

Rana: My parents (Bobby and Jenny Rana). They work really hard. I've always wanted to be as hard-working as them. They've always pushed me to have a strong work ethic. I try to model myself after them.

Your dad is a bodybuilder, isn’t he?

Rana: Yeah. It was crazy the work-ethic he had when he was training for bodybuilding shows an stuff. He was on a strict diet. I'd always admire what he does. To see him now, in my opinion he looks great. It's pretty cool.

Was that a hobby?

Rana: Yeah, it started as a hobby. Then he loved it. He got his pro card in bodybuilding.

Did you ever think about doing it?

Yeah: Actually, yeah, I always tell him that I want to do a couple bodybuilding shows after college. I just want to follow in his footsteps.

Do you have any nicknames?

Rana: Rana or Ran-sauce.

Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

Rana: I like fishing and frisbee golf.

Who’s your funniest teammate?

Rana: Mert Imeroski, he's a wide receiver on my side. We have the same humor.

What are some of your favorite movies?

Rana: "The Martian" and the first "Transformers."

Who’s your favorite athlete who’s not a football player?

Rana: Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics.