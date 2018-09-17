High school football: Woodstock frosh-sophs honor former teammate Lozowski

The football signed by Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee sits in a case on the bench at each Woodstock freshman-sophomore game, physically representing a piece of their late teammate Drew Lozowski.

“Every photo after a game has the football in it,” said Julie Lozowski, Drew’s mother. “It makes me happy, and it makes me cry. It’s really cool to see.”

Drew Lozowski, 15, was ready to enter his sophomore year at Woodstock and was making a comeback in football. Basketball was his first sport, but at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he hoped to help the Blue Streaks on the offensive or defensive lines.

Drew died Aug. 9 of an enlarged heart, a condition almost impossible to detect without having a chest X-ray.

In Woodstock’s Week 3 game against Sycamore, students were asked to wear their favorite professional jerseys in honor of Drew, whose favorite was the Jaguars’ Lee. When Drew visited relatives in Jacksonville, his uncle Tom Gyorog took him to the Jaguars’ camp, but they missed an autograph opportunity with Lee.

After Drew died, Gyorog contacted a friend who works with the Jaguars, and the team arranged to have the receiver sign a ball. Lee included, “Stay Strong & Fight on. Go Woodstock!” with his signature. Gyorog presented it to the team at Drew’s funeral.

The Streaks also are wearing orange shoelaces, Drew’s favorite color, in his honor. And Max Lozowski, Drew’s senior brother, received a letterjacket with an orchestra pin, basketball pin and football pin.

Drew’s father, Eric, and Julie also received Drew’s jersey.

Brasile was just becoming acquainted with Lozowski when practices started in early August.

“I didn’t see him much in the summer – he was playing basketball,” Brasile said. “The day before he passed, I went up to him and said, ‘I’m so happy you’re out for football.’ He said, ‘Coach, I absolutely love this. I’m so happy I came out.’ He was able to do something he truly loved to do.”

After hearing of Drew’s death, Brasile called Eric and Julie Lozowski to offer his condolences.

“It was one of the toughest calls I’ve ever had to make,” Brasile said. “Great kid. There’s no way to know you have an enlarged heart unless you have a chest X-ray. And what 15-year-old boy’s going to get a chest X-ray?”

The Streaks tweeted out a team picture with the Lee-signed football after they received it.

“It was a really nice gesture by the organization,” Brasile said.