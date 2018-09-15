Prep football: Heine throws six TDs as Plainfield North rolls over Romeoville

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North could do no wrong at home against Romeoville on Friday as Eben Heine and the Tigers rampaged to a 56-13 Southwest Prairie Conference win.

The junior quarterback put on a surgical display. He completed 11 of 15 passes to pile up 252 yards and six touchdowns in the Tigers’ commanding win.

“It was good to see us come out and get some momentum early and make some plays,” Tigers coach Tim Kane said. “It was good for us to get some big strikes, which we hadn’t had many of earlier this year, so it was nice to see our offense move the ball. Eben played very well, and we got Garret Cook back at receiver, who made a big difference. [Cook] is a tough matchup, and it was great to see those guys out there.”

The Tigers added to their lead every time Cook touched the ball – the Spartans never tackled the senior wideout as he ended all four of his receptions in the end zone. Heine found Cook for TD grabs of 22, 26, 58 and 13 yards.

“It’s pretty special to be able to do that,” Cook said of his four-touchdown performance. “Eben put on a good show, the O-line did really good tonight – it was just like everything came together for us. We just kind of zoned in together, me and Eben.”

His rapport with Cook was the most pronounced, but Heine had no trouble spreading things around. The Tigers capped their opening drive on an 18-yard screen pass from Heine to running back Tobenna Enyi, and his longest pass of the game was a bubble screen to junior speedster Marcellus Moore that turned into an 81-yard score.

After delivering a dazzling performance to even the Tigers’ record at 2-2, like any quarterback worth his salt, Heine was quick to acknowledge which side of his bread is buttered.

“The O-line played great. They bounced back from last week and gave me tons of time to throw,” he said. “Last week, I think I was lucky to get two seconds in the pocket, but this week, I was able to dance around back there for six or seven seconds. It helps a lot when they come to play like they did today.”

The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Tigers, and they’ll hope to use it to generate some momentum to keep things moving forward. Consecutive losses aren’t something Plainfield North has been accustomed to in recent years.

“We’ve been struggling lately and we’re not used to that. The last couple of years we’ve been winning and we haven’t lost two straight football games in a while,” Heine said. “It’s nice to come out here, score a bunch of points and get our confidence back. That’s all we’ve been lacking: confidence.”