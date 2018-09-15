High school football roundup: CL Central, Marengo lose close games; R-B shuts out Harvard

Crystal Lake Central quarterback Aidan Ellinger hit wide receiver Anthony Beck for a touchdown with 6:33 remaining in the fourth quarter Friday, but the Tigers could not hold on for a nonconference football victory.

Kankakee (2-2) scored in the final minute, then intercepted a Central pass in the final 30 seconds to seal the 33-28 victory.

Ellinger threw four touchdown passes in the game that went back and forth all the way. He hit Zach Sherman and Jake White for the first two, then Beck for the last two.

Central (0-4) tied the score at 21-21 on Beck’s first touchdown, which came in the third quarter.

Stratford (Wis.) 34, Marengo 33: At Stratford, Wisconsin, Cole Davis scored on a long pass with 3:45 remaining, but the Indians’ extra point was blocked, and they fell short against the Tigers in their nonconference game.

The Indians (2-2) led, 27-20, heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers scored twice for a 34-27 lead. The second of those scores came with 5:48 remaining.

The lead went back and forth between the two teams. Davis had a pair of long touchdown catches from quarterback Travis Knaak. Running back Finn Schirmer scored on a 64-yard run with 4:00 remaining in the third quarter for a 27-20 lead.

Richmond-Burton 28, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Mike Kaufman ran 17 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns as the Rockets (4-0, 2-0) defeated the Hornets (0-4, 0-2) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Kaufman scored on runs of 19, 1 and 34 yards. Quarterback Connor Lima hit wide receiver Jake Bassett for a 23-yard touchdown for the Rockets’ other score.

R-B’s Logan Hutson caught three passes for 33 yards. Defensive back Dalton Wood led the Rockets with 11 tackles.

Quarterback Jacob Stanley ran for 32 yards and completed 7 of 15 passes for 66 yards. Gavin Perkins caught two passes for 36 yards, and Dylan Perkins led Harvard with 13 tackles.