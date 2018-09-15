High school football notes: Prairie Ridge, Dundee-Crown set all kinds of records

Football games can go from being fun to entertaining.

Some go from entertaining to wild.

And yet others go from wild to downright crazy, which was the case Friday night at the Dundee-Crown Bowl when Prairie Ridge defeated D-C, 70-55, in a Fox Valley Conference game for the record lists.

Someone could write a book about all that happened in that game between the Wolves (3-1, 3-1 FVC) and the Chargers (2-2, 1-2). Consider this: There were six touchdowns scored in the final 4:38 of the game.

The 125 points was the most scored by two FVC teams in league history. According to the IHSA website, it ties for 19th in state history. There were two other games involving FVC teams that ranked higher, but they were not conference games. Jacobs beat Larkin in the 2007 regular season, 75-58, and Huntley beat Batavia in the 2008 Class 6A playoffs, 70-63.

Prairie Ridge fullback Jackson Willis set FVC and school records with his 397 rushing yards. His six touchdowns tied the FVC record, although former quarterback Samson Evans scored seven in a 2016 playoff game.

“I think that’s got to be No. 1,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said after the game. “I know Samson had a lot, and Sam Campbell had a lot, but I don’t think even they ever came close to 400.”

Evans had the record with a game of 34 carries and 327 yards in last year’s Class 6A semifinal victory over Hoffman Estates, 42-21.

The IHSA record list for single-game rushing performances stops at 20, which was 420 yards.

D-C wide receiver Jordan Hairston set FVC records for receiving yards (336) and receiving touchdowns (five) with his 10 receptions. Hairston’s receiving yards rank No. 5 on the state list, his touchdowns tie for second.

Chargers quarterback Josh Raby was 23 of 31 passing for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, both FVC records. The 545 passing yards is 11th in state history; the seven touchdown passes ties for 10th.

D-C coach Mike Steinhaus has tried to tell any college coaches who will listen that Raby, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, is an NCAA Division I prospect.

“He played amazing,” Steinhaus said. “We know he’s a good player. We know he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state. I’ve been telling everybody, and he showed it tonight. He’s been down on his play, which he shouldn’t be because he’s been doing a good job. He showed why he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the state.”

Getting aggressive: After D-C’s 41-7 loss to Jacobs in Week 2, Raby wanted the Chargers to open up the offense more, which they did against Prairie Ridge.

Raby credited his offensive line for an improved performance that allowed him to make plays downfield. Out of 23 completions, eight went for at least 20 yards and 14 went for 12 yards or more.

“Our offensive line gave me tons of time to throw,” Raby said. “With that kind of time, it really allowed us to open up some deeper routes and let our receivers make plays.”

Hairston played a key role, taking a wide receiver screen pass 71 yards for the Chargers’ first score and then extending Prairie Ridge’s secondary with deep routes down the sidelines.

Hairston’s yards stood out, but he wasn’t the only D-C receiver to have a productive game. Kareem Dunner hauled in three passes for 70 yards, Jack Michalski had five catches for 58 yards, Alex Lopez had two catches for 46 yards and one score, and tight end Justin Prusko had a 13-yard touchdown.

Steinhaus was pleased with the progress a week after his team was limited to 33 total yards on 22 plays in the first half against Jacobs.

“We never got started last week against them,” Steinhaus said. “We couldn’t get aggressive when you’re getting hit in the mouth. This week we made some big plays early, and it got us into the rhythm we’re looking for.”

Keegan honored: Crystal Lake South offensive lineman Trevor Keegan scored his first career touchdown last week after helping the Gators to their first victory, 40-21, over Crystal Lake Central.

Keegan (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) was named the Bears’ High School All-Star after his performance, which included a 35-yard run with a blocked punt for a touchdown. Keegan actually caught a short line-drive punt in his stomach and ran the ball into the end zone.

Barrington coach Joe Sanchez was named Coach of the Week. As winners, Keegan and Sanchez are invited to the Bears’ home game against Green Bay on Dec. 16, when they will be honored at halftime with other weekly winners.

Another record: Prairie Ridge and D-C were not the only teams with records Friday. Crystal Lake South wide receiver Jacob Rana and quarterback Ian Gorken hooked up for a 95-yard touchdown pass, which is the longest in FVC history.

Two quarterback-receiver duos had touchdowns of 94 yards for the previous record.