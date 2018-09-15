High school football notes: McDonald-to-Priester connection clicks for Cary-Grove

Ben McDonald took Quinn Priester’s quarterback job, but Priester is not complaining.

The Cary-Grove senior said he and McDonald are best pals on and off the field.

“If he keeps throwing me balls, we’re going to get to be even better friends,” Priester said, grinning.

C-G has added another element to its productive option running attack with McDonald at quarterback, throwing to Priester and running back Danny Daigle. The offense gave Huntley fits Friday in a 35-20 Fox Valley Conference victory.

McDonald was a starting linebacker last season, while Priester started at quarterback. Priester, a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher who hits the low 90s on a speed gun, is committed to TCU as a pitcher.

Priester had several baseball commitments over the summer at high-level showcase events. He was determined to play high school football but had to miss numerous workouts over the summer.

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg had McDonald take the repetitions with the offense during the summer while Priester was absent. It has worked out well, as the Trojans (4-0, 4-0 FVC) are the FVC’s only unbeaten team.

“We’re just taking what defenses give us,” Priester said. “The pass has worked well. We were able to create some space, and we’re going to keep improving on that and on our option game and get better every single week.”

Priester had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown Friday. Daigle had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

“Coach is giving us more opportunities to throw it, and we have some great receivers,” McDonald said. “Quinn’s ability to catch the ball you saw in the end zone. Danny’s speed on the outside makes it easy to throw to him.”

Priester tipped a ball over the head of a Huntley defender, to himself, for a diving catch late in the first half. It gave the Trojans a 28-12 halftime lead.

Daigle came up big on the first drive of the second half, twice catching short passes for fourth-down conversions as C-G pushed its lead to 35-12.

“Ben locates the ball real well,” Seaburg said. “We have a couple of guys who catch the ball well, and we’re able to protect [McDonald], as well. It’s that combination of Ben being precise and having some targets to throw it to.”

Honoring Pauls: Crystal Lake South coach Rob Fontana found a fitting way to honor the late Tony Pauls, a defensive back for the Gators who died in October 2012 while he was a student at Illinois.

Pauls was walking home one night when he was struck and killed by a drunken driver. South wore AP#46 stickers on its helmets the next week, one of which Fontana still has on his school computer.

This season, the Gators’ coaches select a deserving player each week who will wear No. 46 for the next game. Michael Helm, Tadd Mears and Zach Borgert have been the recipients of No. 46 so far.

“Tony was an amazing kid,” Fontana said. “He was the type of student you could say you hope your children grow up to be like. He was the All-American nice guy who would do anything he was told to do. He was so selfless in everything that he did. Over the years, we have had former players reach out to us about what Tony meant to them as well as the program.”

Fontana said the honor does not have to be statistics-based, just someone the coaches feel is worthy from their performance in the previous game. Fontana, who was an assistant when Pauls played, wants to produce a highlight video about what Pauls meant so the current players can know more about him.

Linkletter’s big pick: Roaming the middle of the defense, Johnsburg linebacker Ryan Linkletter leaped and made a catch any receiver would be envious of in Friday’s 28-14 Kishwaukee River Conference victory over Woodstock North.

Linkletter caught the pass from Thunder quarterback Ryan Zinnen at the top of his jump, arms extended out above him. After a modest return, Linkletter’s Johnsburg teammates swarmed around him, slapping him on the helmet and shoulder pads.

It was one of three interceptions for the Skyhawks.

“I realized it was kind of a little hook route,” Linkletter said. “I just ran out to my zone, and he threw it right to me. (I was) just trying to make a play for my team when we really needed it.”

Skyhawks coach Sam Lesniak was happy for the third-year varsity linebacker. Through three games, Johnsburg is allowing 12 points a game, and Linkletter is a leader in the middle of the defense.

Lesniak said Linkletter “watches more film than probably some of the coaches.”

“He knows the defense,” Lesniak said. “He’s been here. He’s able to make all the checks, make all the calls, make sure everyone is lined up correctly. When things don’t go right, he’s the first one there to help fix the problem and talk to his teammates about where they need to be.”

Likewise, it comes as little surprise that Johnsburg is thriving defensively under Lesniak, the first-year head coach who served as defensive coordinator for six years previously.

“He’s pretty much passed everything down to me,” Linkletter said of Lesniak.

• Sean Hammond contributed to this report.