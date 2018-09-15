Football: Nick Rempert’s breakout game boosts Batavia

CAROL STREAM – Nick Rempert didn’t play football as a freshman at Batavia.

He didn’t even attend the high school. Yet Rempert, a junior wide receiver, was familiar with the program’s reputation and many players.

“I’ve known a lot of them, and now I get to ball out with them and it’s pretty cool,” Rempert said. “It’s a good chance. I’ve gotten a lot better from just being here.”

On Sept. 14, Rempert enjoyed a breakthrough performance. He collected a team-best eight catches for 141 yards and scored his second touchdown in Batavia’s 42-12 win over host Glenbard North in the DuKane Conference.

Batavia (4-0, 2-0) hosts fellow conference unbeaten Wheaton Warrenville South this week.

Rempert, a 6-foot-1 transfer from Mooseheart, showed great concentration and athleticism on a 48-yard TD catch just 2:36 before halftime.

It was the start of four unanswered touchdowns after the Panthers (0-4, 0-2) closed to within 14-12 on Jordan McQuarter’s electrifying 91-yard kickoff return for a TD with 2:22 left in the half.

After a 43-yard run by Batavia junior Art Taylor to the Panthers’ 48, Rempert caught a pass down the right sideline from senior quarterback Jack Meyers. Rempert maneuvered inside to elude his defender around the 10, and then cut back toward the sideline before being knocked into the end-zone marker by another chasing defender.

“It’s my first big game out there compared to all of my other games,” Rempert said. “It’s big, but I love it. I love playing with my brothers. This is just the beginning, so I’m looking forward to more of it.”

So are the Bulldogs. Rempert is yet another weapon for an offense that amassed 495 yards Sept. 14 and fueled the team’s third straight 400-plus outing.

Taylor rushed for 174 yards on 15 carries with TD runs of 1, 39 and 22 yards. Meyers was 19-for-25 for 242 yards with completions to five receivers.

Glenbard North had 225 passing yards but only 33 rushing and would have finished in the red if not for a 45-yard run on its last possession.

“Tonight our goal was to make a statement in a new conference again and we did that,” senior co-captain and safety Nick Conger said.

“We had a couple of deep balls caught over us, but nothing we can’t fix this next week.”

Moments after Rempert scored, Conger contributed yet another highlight-worthy TD from the defensive side. With Glenbard North driving, Conger broke through and blindsided quarterback Mike Vazquez, jarring the ball loose. After the ball rolled roughly six yards, teammate Quinn Urwiler picked it up and went 60 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw the ball come out and I was like, ‘Oh, Nick’s going to pick it up and score.’ I’m sprinting over and the next thing you know I have the ball and I’m running toward the end zone,” Urwiler said. “It was a great feeling to score.”

The Bulldogs collected five turnovers. On the second play from scrimmage, senior Ethan Towers recovered a fumble at the 21. That turned into a 1-yard TD run from Taylor after a big fourth-down, 13-yard reception from Ethan Neibch.

Urwiler intercepted a second-quarter pass at the Panthers’ 26 initially deflected by the receiver. Joseph Oroni and Brandon Vines had second-half picks.

It was Urwiler’s first defensive touchdown, but he also has five from his dual role at running back. He ran home the final score from the 4-yard line with 9:31 remaining.

“It’s totally different [scoring defensively]. It excites me a lot more,” Urwiler said. “On defense you’re not going to get as many opportunities, so when you score on defense it’s like winning the Super Bowl I guess.”

In the third quarter, Conger added a 36-yard punt return to the 22 that became Taylor’s third TD on the next play.

Still, Conger wondered what might have been on his caused fumble.

“I was so mad [I didn’t score],” Conger joked. “I bobbled it a couple of times, but the thing in the end was [Urwiler] scored. That’s all that matters.”