High school football: Woodstock offense falters late against Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – Woodstock football coach Mike Brasile gathered his players after the Blue Streaks lost to Burlington Central, 14-10, in Kishwaukee River Conference play Friday night, reminding them of what they accomplished despite a one-score loss.

A year ago, the Rockets dominated the Blue Streaks by 39 points.

"We fought all the way to the end," Brasile said. "Burlington [Central] came out and put up a quick score on us, repeated that the next drive, and we responded. That's what Blue Streaks do. And that's the town of Woodstock. It never quits. ... I thought the kids really earned their Streaks tonight."

Burlington Central (1-3, 1-1 KRC) scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives, totaling 222 yards by halftime. After the break, Woodstock (2-2, 0-1) held the the Rockets to 65 yards of total offense.

Unfortunately, Woodstock's offense couldn't capitalize when it needed to most, coming up empty on seven possessions.

The Streaks forced a punt to get the ball back on their own 40-yard line with 1:22 to go, but quarterback Michael Purkey's last pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-8. Purkey finished the game 23 for 37 for 209 yards and a 20-yard touchdown to David Shinherr (five catches, 118 yards).

Purkey's last pass down the right sideline fell incomplete at about the Burlington Central 20-yard line, giving the ball back to the Rockets with 10 seconds left on the clock and neither team with a timeout.

"We had every opportunity to win that game, especially late, and we just didn't finish the job," Brasile said.

In all, the Streaks' defense forced five turnovers. Marcos Ibanez intercepted QB Johnny DiCostanzo, while Gaven Conatser had two fumble recoveries and Zidane Garcia had one.

On Burlington's second offensive possession, running back Nick Termini lost the ball through the end zone, giving the ball back to Woodstock. The Streaks took advantage and went 80 yards on eight plays, tying the game, 7-7, on Shinherr's 20-yard score with 11:23 left in the second quarter.

Caleb Warmbier buried a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, closing Burlington's lead to 14-10.

"The defense really stepped up when we needed them to," Purkey said. "At the start, [the Rockets] were getting long runs. But in the end, we were sticking them and getting turnovers any way they happened, which was great."

Nathan Archambeau added 56 yards on six catches, and Andrew Adams had 55 yards on five catches.

Woodstock held Termini (68 yards) in check for most of the game. Two years ago, the Streaks' defenders remember him gashing Woodstock for big yards all game.

"I think this means we can stand a chance in the [KRC]," senior defensive lineman Jacob Waryck said. "We're battling a lot of injuries right now, so if we get them healthy and get everyone going, we'll be right it in. My confidence is high and the team's should be high."

STAR OF THE GAME

Jacob Waryck, Woodstock, sr., OL-DL

Waryck was part of a stout defensive front for the Blue Streaks that kept Burlington Central scoreless the entire second half, holding the Rockets to only 65 yards of offense.

Burlington Central 14, Woodstock 10

Woodstock 0 10 0 0 – 10

Burlington Central 7 7 0 0 –14

First quarter

BC–DiCostanzo 5 run (Solomon kick), 8:11

Second quarter

W–Shinherr 20 pass from Purkey (Warmbier kick), 11:23

BC–Termini 4 run (Solomon), 7:35

W–Warmbier 32 field goal, 0:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Woodstock: Anderson 13-21, Shinherr 2-10, Purkey 6-minus 7. Totals: 21-24. Burlington Central: Canziano 10-30, DiCostanzo 7-24, Termini 15-68, Lenschow 9-65. Totals: 41-187.

PASSING–Woodstock: Purkey 23-37-2-209, Anderson 2-2-0-42. Burlington Central: Lenschow 8-11-0-100. Dicostanzo 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Woodstock: Shinherr 5-118, Archambeau 6-56, Adams 5-55, Anderson 9-22. Burlington Central: Arians 2-3, Reynolds 5-94, Termini 1-3.

TOTAL YARDS: Woodstock 275, Burlington Central 287