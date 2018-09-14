High school football: Jacobs beats McHenry, gives Mitz 250th career win

McHENRY – Momentum seemed to be with McHenry as it finished the first half with a 96-yard scoring drive and started the second half of Friday night’s Fox Valley Conference football game on offense against visiting Jacobs.

But Jacobs junior Jacob Mobeck kept driving when his momentum appeared to be stopped after a 6-yard gain. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound Mobeck broke out of a scrum of defenders and was off to an 86-yard touchdown run that sparked the Golden Eagles (3-1, 3-1 FVC) to a 35-7 victory at McCracken Field.

Mobeck finished with 126 yards on eight carries. He came into the game with 124 yards on 18 carries in the first three games.

"In the third quarter, we took things over and ran well," Jacobs coach Bill Mitzsaid after his 250th career victory. "Mobeck is getting better and better running the ball."

The Golden Eagles were without senior Division I offensive line prospect Joey Price because of a season-ending knee injury suffered last week. Seniors Helios Martinez, Nic Caruso, Brandon Barred, Zac Matovich and Cade Portell paved the way to 265 of Jacobs' 349 total yards on the ground.

Jake Michels (11 carries, 48 yards) capped a 10-play, 68-yard drive to start the game with a 3-yard touchdown run. Michels' 5-yard touchdown run made it 28-7 with 40 seconds left in the third.

A 4-yard touchdown run by Tommy Subaric (13 carries, 66 yards) and conversion pass from Anthony Wilson to Daniel Klein gave Jacobs a 14-0 lead 9:56 before halftime.

THE DRIVE

A 41-yard punt by Patrick Castellano pinned McHenry (0-4, 0-3) at its own 4 with 3:59 left in the first half. A 13-play 96-yard drive capped by Braden Crowley's 9-yard run 40 seconds before intermission cut the deficit to 14-7.

Junior quarterback Chris Zieba (9-for-22 passing, 96 yards), making his second varsity start, was 5 for 7 for 67 yards on the drive. He hit junior Anthony Angeles three times for 47 yards.

"That was something to build upon," McHenry coach Jon Niemicsaid. "At the same time, we're our own worst enemy at times, and that shows. We have to continue to fight."

Zieba was 6-for-10 passing in the first half but was intercepted twice in the second half. McHenry also lost a fumble at midfield.

"I thought our defense played great and played well enough for us to win," Niemic said. "I need to do a better job of coaching Chris and putting him in situations in practice where he feels comfortable."

THE DEFENSE

Jacobs allowed only 33 second-half yards on 28 plays. Subaric had an interception and 2 pass breakups and Austin Leonard had an interception and tackle for loss.

Middle linebacker A.J. Santi followed a sack with a stop for a 4-yard loss when McHenry went for it on fourth-and-2 at its own 28 late in the third. Aidan Sproule and Derrick Samuel also had sacks.

"In the first half we did the same thing except for the drive at the end of the second quarter," Mitz said after Jacobs allowed only 165 total yards.

MITZ MILESTONE

Mitz became the 22nd football coach in state history to reach the 250-victory mark, according to IHSA records.

"I've had a lot of great kids and great coaches," Mitz said. "For 36 years, me and Bubba (assistant coach Smith) have been together."

Mitz (250-130) was 197-88 from 1982 to 2009 at Stevenson and is 53-32 at Jacobs since 2010.

"I've been around a long time," Mitz said with a laugh. "At least it (250) isn't on the other side."

STAR OF THE GAME

Jacob Mobeck

Jacobs, jr., RB

Mobeck led the Golden Eagles in rushing with 126 yards on eight carries. The junior turned what looked like a 6-yard run into an 86-yard touchdown for a 21-7 lead in the third quarter.

QUICK STATS

Jacobs 6 8 14 7 - 35

McHenry 0 7 0 0 - 7

First Quarter

J - Michels 3 run (kick blocked), 8:10

Second Quarter

J - Subaric 4 run (Klein pass from Wilson), 9:56

M - Crowley 9 run (Turnage Jr. kick), :40

Third Quarter

J - Mobeck 86 run (Castellano kick), 4:12

J - Michels 5 run (Castellano kick), :40

Fourth Quarter

J - Klein 19 pass from Bhardwaj (Castellano kick), 5:34.