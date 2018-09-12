High school football: Huntley QB Chris Raffin is Northwest Herald Player of the Week

Huntley quarterback Chris Raffin completed 17 of 24 passes for 246 yards, guiding the Red Raiders to a victory over Prairie Ridge – snapping the Wolves’ 30-game winning streak. Raffin rushed 23 times for 67 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

For his performance, readers voted Raffin the Northwest Herald Football Player of the Week.

Editor’s note: Shaw Media will host its 2019 Most Valuable Athlete Awards Night on June 12 at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center. All Athletes of the Week are invited to sign up here.

Has Friday’s game sunk in?

Raffin: It kind of sunk in and was out the window about Monday afternoon when we went to practice and we got the new game plan and schedule for Cary(-Grove). Trying not to hang our heads on that too much, try and get past it. Now we've got two 3-0 teams. That's what the whole goal is now: Cary.

What was it like to be a part of that victory Friday?

Raffin: It was crazy. That was football that you see on a Saturday afternoon or Sunday afternoon, and you're like, 'Wow.' That's something that's crazy and you never think of yourself being in a position like that. It was crazy to be out there, crazy to be a part of that drive, crazy to score that touchdown and watch the fans go crazy. It was unreal.

Who do you look up to?

Raffin: My grandpa (George Fischer), he's a little sick right now, fighting cancer. I [dedicate] the majority of my games to him. Both of my grandpas, actually. My grandpa (Terry Raffin) kind of got me into football. I shout it out to him a lot. My grandpa George has taught me a lot about life. I shout out a lot of my games to him. Mainly I give it all to my mom, my dad, everyone in my life.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

Raffin: Not as much as some of the other guys on the team. I make sure that I can do everything I can somewhat the same way as the week before.

Do you play other sports?

Raffin: I did track this year (4x100 meters, 4x200, 100, 200). I did baseball freshman year. Sophomore year, I took an absence from all my other sports to really focus on football. Focus in and work hard and be the starter sophomore year and back up [former Huntley QB Eric] Mooney junior year. I really worked hard in the offseason, in track, to get my speed up.

Do you have any nicknames?

Raffin: People leave out the "n" in my name and call me Raffi. Raf-attack.

Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

Raffin: Hanging out with the boys. Hanging out with my girlfriend. Fishing.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Raffin: Not that I've found yet. They're still hidden.

Who is your funniest teammates?

Raffin: That's between (senior receiver/defensive back) Ronel Noll and (senior linebacker) Michael Talesky. Ron's got the weird jokes. Talesky's got the jokes that are always at the right time.

What are three things you couldn’t live without?

Raffin: Family, football and my friends.

Who is your favorite athlete who’s not a football player?

Raffin: I’d probably go baseball. Back to when Paul Konerko played.