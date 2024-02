Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for August. The sixth-grade students are Maryn Fischer, Griffin Jordan, Brook Bolda and Thomas Lind. The seventh-grade students are Caroline Harbecke, Lucas Linson, Lillie Giese and Davin Fahrlander. The eighth-grade students are Krishna Patel, Jeffery Hillmer, Molly Johnson and Tommy Townsend. (Photo provided)