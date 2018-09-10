High school football: Jacobs OT Price to miss remainder of senior season

Jacobs offensive tackle Joey Price eagerly anticipated learning and developing in this, his second football season, as more NCAA Division I teams became interested.

Unfortunately for Price, his season is over after playing in only two games.

Price went down with a right knee injury late in the Golden Eagles’ 42-7 loss at Huntley in Week 2 and was on the turf for several minutes. Jacobs coach Bill Mitz confirmed on Monday that Price’s injury will keep him out for the remainder of his senior season.

Efforts to reach Price on Monday were unsuccessful. Jacobs is off to a 2-1 start.

Colleges see Price (6-foot-8, 325 pounds) as a raw player with potential as massive as his size. Price played his first season of football last year and has 11 D-I offers. The schools in which he has shown the most interest are Illinois, Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue and West Virginia.

Mitz was pleased with the progress Price had made from his first season to his second.

“He’s improved immensely. It’s just going to get better and better,” Mitz said in August. “Some guys have been playing football a long time, what you see is what you get. To him, there’s tremendous upside because the sky’s the limit.”