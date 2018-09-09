High school football notes: Woodstock North feels confident after close battle with R-B

Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder said he saw “character” in his players during the final minute, when the Thunder marched downfield for a late touchdown Friday in a 9-7 loss to Richmond-Burton. Quarterback Ryan Zinnen connected with receiver Carter Coalson on a 20-yard scoring play.

It was North’s only drive into Rockets territory that didn’t stall Friday night.

“We have the ability to move the ball, and we’ve moved the ball on everybody we’ve played, but we seem to be struggling with the finishing part,” Schroeder said. “I’m not sure what that’s about. It doesn’t seem like we’re hitting big plays. We’ve got to get that figured out.”

Defensively, holding R-B to nine points was a victory for the Thunder.

“We played with tremendous heart and discipline,” Schroeder said. “Our scheme was obviously sound. They’ve had a lot of success moving the ball this season and we thought we were up to the challenge.”

North actually out-gained R-B offensively with 269 total yards to the Rockets 207 yards.

Work to do: With no more than two wins in any season since 2013, Dundee-Crown was understandably upbeat with its 2-0 start heading into Friday’s game at Jacobs.

The Chargers, however, discovered there’s still plenty to improve upon after a 41-7 Fox Valley Conference loss.

D-C (2-1, 1-1) fell behind 35-0 by halftime and was limited to only 33 total yards on 22 plays in the first half. Star running backs Ricky Ibarra and Kareem Dunner were held in check gaining 24 yards on 11 carries, and the Chargers didn’t get on the scoreboard until quarterback Josh Raby found Dunner for a 54-yard score in the fourth quarter.

“I’m really anxious,” Raby said. “I think we have the group to bounce back [and] to take a lot out of this. [Saturday] morning we’re going to go through the film. We’re going to see everything we did wrong. This is the type of group that’s going to learn from their mistakes and are willing to, not shut down after one bad loss.”

The road doesn’t get any easier for Dundee-Crown. The Chargers host two-time defending Class 6A state champion Prairie Ridge in Week 4, and then travel to face undefeated Cary-Grove in Week 5.

Long drives: Huntley’s only scoring drive of the second half went 19 plays and covered 85 yards at a crucial part of the game. But the Raiders were not the only team with a long drive.

R-B’s only touchdown in its win came on a 21-play, 96-yard drive against Woodstock North. Jacobs opened its scoring with a 17-play, 76-yard drive.

• Sean Hammond and Kyle Nabors contributed to this report.