High school football: Sycamore races past Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – Sycamore’s fast start was more than Woodstock could handle.

Running back Logan Egler scored on a 68-yard run on their first play and the Spartans rolled from there, scoring on every first-half-drive except one in which a touchdown was wiped out by a penalty.

That led to a long Friday night for the Blue Streaks, who suffered their first loss of the season, 48-14, in a nonconference game at Larry Dale Field.

Egler added a 41-yard touchdown run on the Spartans' next possession and Connor Smith scored on a pair of short runs in the first quarter, one set up by a punt inside the Streaks' 5-yard line and an interception.

Woodstock quarterback Michael Purkey completed 16 of 25 passes for 134 yards and hit tight end Nathan Archambeau for a pair of touchdowns, but the Streaks (2-1) could not keep pace. Sycamore picked off Purkey three times, twice in the first half.

Purkey hit Archambeau, who caught eight passes for 85 yards, for a 10-yard touchdown. But Sycamore's Grant McConkey scored on a run of 55 yards and flipped a 3-yard pass to Dylan Lozeau for a touchdown.

Running back Carl Anderson led Woodstock with six carries for 76 yards. Wide receiver David Shinherr caught four passes for 22 yards.

The Streaks' leading rusher Aidan Jacobs missed the game after suffering a concussion.

Egler finished with five carries for 122 yards. McConkey ran for 65 yards and threw for 113.

STAR OF THE GAME

Nathan Archambeau

Woodstock, Jr., TE

Archambeau caught eight passes for 85 yards and both of the Blue Streaks' touchdowns.

QUICK STATS

Sycamore 28 13 7 0 - 48

Woodstock 0 7 7 0 - 14

First quarter

S-Egler 71 run.

S-Egler 41 run.

S-Smith 6 run.

S-Smith 3 run.

Second quarter

W-Archambeau 10 pass from Purkey.

S-McConkey 55 run.

S-Lozeau 3 pass from McConkey.

Third quarter

S-Dominguez 41 pass from McConkey.

W-Archambeau 3 pass from Purkey.