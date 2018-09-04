High school football notes: Richmond-Burton overcomes slow start; Prairie Ridge thwarts Hampshire’s plan

Health wasn’t an issue as standout senior running back Mike Kaufman had only four first-half carries for 13 yards in Richmond-Burton’s 17-8 victory over Aurora Central Catholic on Friday. It also wasn’t a matter of giving Kaufman a breather on a warm and humid night, considering he was on the field for every play defensively at linebacker.

R-B coach MIke Noll said it was more a function of his team's inability to do so at its typical level as it gained only 78 total yards in the first 24 minutes and 232 yards for the game.

"We just didn't get off to a good start on offense at all," Noll said after four of the Rockets' five first-half possessions ended with a three-and-out, a missed field goal and two interceptions. "I don't think we got in rhythm. We didn't throw the ball well, and we weren't balanced. We weren't any of the things we try to be, and we never got in sync on offense."

But opponents can only keep a back like Kaufman quiet for so long, as he broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to finish with 97 yards on 14 carries.

The Rockets also showed they have more than just Kaufman, as junior Dalton Wood rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries.

"It's nice to definitely give Mike a break and just mix it up," Wood said. "We have so many good athletes on this team, it's insane."

With the Rockets facing fourth-and-1 at the ACC 42 on their first second-half possession, they turned to Wood and he gained 14 yards. He got the ball the next three times for 11, 8 and 7 yards to set up sophomore Nick Legniaoli's go-ahead 19-yard field goal.

"He's a different kind of runner than Mike, and he gave us a spark, without a doubt," Noll said.

Keep-away: Hampshire did its best to limit Prairie Ridge’s offense by holding the ball for most of the first quarter Friday, converting on five third downs and opening with a 12-play drive.

The Whip-Purs’ opening drive ended with Prairie Ridge defensive back Taidhgin Trost’s interception return for a touchdown, but Prairie Ridge ran only two plays in the first quarter.

It was the game plan that first-year Whips coach Jake Brosman emphasized against the two-time defending Class 6A state champion Wolves.

Prairie Ridge (2-0, 2-0) went on to score four touchdowns in the second quarter and rolled to a 57-6 win, extending that state’s longest winning streak to 30 games leading into its Week 3 home matchup with Huntley. Hampshire (0-2, 0-2) will travel to Cary-Grove in Week 3.

“It started well. We came out and executed very well,” Brosman said. “We had a few silly mistakes that put us back a little bit. We had that long drive in the first quarter, and we couldn’t punch it in at the end. As a growing program, we're learning. We definitely took a step up for the first portion of the game. I feel like we’re definitely making our strides.”

With Prairie Ridge scoring on its first five possessions, Hampshire was forced to throw more. Will Buterbaugh was efficient, completing 14 of 23 passes for 218 yards and a 78-yard strike to Andre Allison (five catches, 115 yards).

“Will’s learning our system still,” Brosman said. “He's taken that leadership role on the offense. He's running the ball himself and executing the plays to the level we expect. As he gets more comfortable, it's going to run more efficiently.”

Kicking in: Noll went with kicker Jack Langlois on a 40-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, but Langlois’ kick, which had plenty of distance, was just wide left.

In the third quarter, when R-B was forced to try a field goal again late in the third quarter, Noll turned to Legniaoli from 19 yards. Legnaioli's kick was on the mark and put R-B ahead to stay at 10-8 with 2:10 left in the third.

"Jack is a pretty good kicker, and it's nice having two good kickers on the team," Legniaoli said.

Langlois kicked the extra points on the Rockets' two touchdowns and also kicked off. Legniaoli said he kicked four field goals last year with the sophomores, including a 41-yarder, but this was his first in a crucial situation.

"Jack is our long kicker and Nick has a little bit of an edge as a placekicker," Noll said. "It's a good problem to have. We snap the ball well, punt the ball well and kick the ball well."

• Marty Maciaszek contributed to this report.