Pirates fall just short in shootout with Woodstock

OTTAWA — As improbable as it seemed in a game which featured a combined 797 yards from scrimmage, 50 first downs and 70 points scored, Friday night’s Woodstock at Ottawa nonconference meeting here at King Field came down to a few key defensive stops and a late field goal which fell just a few yards short.

The Blue Streaks (2-0) survived a offensive showdown with the host Pirates (0-2), 36-34, receiving 268 yards on 22-of-34 passing from Michael Purkey and 112 rushing yards courtesy of Aidan Jacobs to offset an Ottawa offense led by electrifying junior tailback Tray Fisher's 224 yards rushing and 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Although they came out on the wrong side of the thriller, Pirates head coach Chad Gross for the most part liked what he saw.

"It's an old cliche, the biggest improvement is from Week 1 to Week 2, but I was very proud of the kids and how they took care of the ball tonight. Both sides of the line did great, the running backs ran hard, the defense got us a few stops. It was a total team effort, and I was very proud of the kids and how they stepped up from last week to this week.

"We just got behind there. (Woodstock) is a good ballclub. We just tried to stay close with them and not let things get out of hand, and I thought our kids responded to that tremendously."

Both teams came out firing.

After Ottawa's Patrick Walsh forced a fumble recovered by teammate Jacob Ovanic, the Pirates struck first on a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Brett Galletti.

That advantage didn't last long, though, as Woodstock ran a team-meeting trick play with its three returners on the ensuing kickoff, and senior David Shinherr emerged from the pack and raced up the south sideline 94 yards to paydirt, with the ensuing extra point making it 7-7.

Fisher answered immediately with a 93-yard kickoff return up the north sideline to the end zone to put Ottawa back ahead, prompting both coaches to squib kick from that point forward. The Blue Streaks offense didn't mind, marching down the field for three more scores in the opening half capped by a closing-seconds, 30-yard field goal from Carl Anderson Jr. — to take a 22-14 advantage into the break.

The Pirates came close time and again in the second half, getting a 2-yard TD plunge from Fisher in the opening minute of the third, an 11-yard scamper from Naseem Gray later in the quarter and a bruising 26-yard scoring run from Fisher early in the fourth, but Woodstock touchdowns from Purkey to Andrew Adams and on an Ian Dawdy run kept the Streaks ahead.

Ottawa's last chance came in the fourth. After forcing Woodstock's first punt of the contest with 8:48 remaining, the Pirates drove down to the Blue Streaks 28. Facing a fourth-and-8, Ottawa attempted a 45-yard field goal which was on target but landed near the goal line, and Woodstock ran out the clock.

"We've been kicking them in practice from 49 (yards)," said Gross. "We were comfortable (with the 45-yard attempt), Jared (Herzog, OHS's kicker who was 4-for-4 on extra points) had a little breeze behind his back, he just got a little under it. It was a great effort.

"Sometimes they don't go in."

Woodstock ran up 447 yards from scrimmage, with the Pirates tallying 350 including 83 on 7-of-15 passing from Galletti.

"In the end, we just held together and held strong," said Woodstock head coach Mike Brasile. "(Ottawa) has a great tailback over there, but our defense came up with a stop right when we needed to and also a couple times earlier in the game. ...

"(Having the lead in a shootout) is hugely important. Having the composure and the ability to know you're ahead and being able to control the ball and force them to matriculate their way down the field, it really is what set us apart and let us win this game tonight — forcing them to drive down 70, 80 yard and try a (45-yard field goal) for the game-winner."

Ben Lundy had an interception, Cody Figenbaum two passes defensed and Ryan Gleason a quarterback sack for Ottawa.

--

At King Field, Ottawa

Woodstock 36, Ottawa 34

Woodstock (2-0) 13 9 14 0 — 36

Ottawa (0-2) 14 0 13 7 — 34

Scoring summary

First quarter

O — Galletti 1 run (Herzog kick), 5:57, 0-7.

W — Shinherr 94 kickoff return (Dawdy kick), 5:42, 7-7.

O — Fisher 93 kickoff return (Herzog kick), 5:30, 7-14.

W — Heelein 27 pass from Purkey (kick wide left), 1:59, 13-14.

Second quarter

W — Jacobs 38 run (run failed), 10:33, 19-14.

W — Anderson 30 field goal, 0:04.3, 22-14.

Third quarter

O — Fisher 2 run (Herzog kick), 11:25, 22-21.

W — Adams 3 pass from Purkey (Anderson kick), 8:59, 29-21.

O — Gray 11 run (pass failed), 2:54, 29-27.

W — Dawdy 16 run (Anderson kick), 0:18.4, 36-27.

Fourth quarter

O — Fisher 26 run (Herzog kick), 9:42, 36-24.

Team statistics

WOOD OTT

First downs 27 23

Rushes-Yards 30-179 47-267

Passing yards 268 83

Total offense 447 350

Comp-Att-Int. 22-34-1 7-15-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-0

Penalties-Yards 8-45 7-45

Punts-Avg. 1-34.0 2-20.0

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Woodstock — Jacobs 16-112, Conatser 6-32, Dawdy 1-16, Shinherr 1-11, Purkey 6-8. Ottawa — Fisher 31-224, Gray 5-20, Maslanka 1-19, Galletti 8-5, M. Ahearn 2-(-1).

PASSING (C-A-TD-INT-YD): Woodstock — Purkey 22-34-2-1-268. Ottawa — Galletti 7-15-0-0-83.

RECEIVING: Woodstock — Shinherr 6-108, Archambeau 5-64, Jacobs 4-43, Heelein 3-33, Conatser 2-16, Adams 1-3, Dawdy 1-1. Ottawa — Hobbs 2-24, Lundy 1-23, Fisher 2-22, Slack 1-7, Herzog 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Ottawa 38 (wide left), 45 (short).