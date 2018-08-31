High school football: Woodstock holds off Ottawa for second win

OTTAWA – As improbable as it seemed in a game which featured a combined 797 yards from scrimmage, 50 first downs and 70 points scored, Friday night’s Woodstock at Ottawa nonconference meeting here at King Field came down to a few key defensive stops and a long field goal which fell a few yards short.

The Blue Streaks (2-0) survived a 36-34 offensive showdown with the host Pirates (0-2), gaining 268 yards on 22-of-34 passing by Michael Purkey and getting 112 rushing yards from Aidan Jacobs to offset an Ottawa offense led by junior tailback Tray Fisher's 224 yards rushing and 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

"In the end, we just held together and held strong," Woodstock coach Mike Brasile said. "[Ottawa] has a great tailback over there, but our defense came up with a stop right when we needed to and also a couple of times earlier in the game.

"Our offense clicked, I think we only punted once in the game. ... It was a full team win."

Both teams came out firing on all cylinders.

After Ottawa's Patrick Walsh forced a fumble and it was recovered by teammate Jacob Ovanic, the Pirates scored first on a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Brett Galletti.

That lead didn't last long, however, as Woodstock ran a team-meeting trick play with its three returners on the kickoff, and senior David Shinherr emerged from the pack and raced up the south sideline 94 yards to score, with the extra point making it 7-7.

Fisher answered immediately with a 93-yard kickoff return up the north sideline to the end zone to put Ottawa back ahead, prompting both coaches to squib kick from that point forward.

The Blue Streaks offense didn't mind, marching down the field for three more scores in the opening half – a 23-yard strike from Purkey to Zach Heelein, a 38-yard run from Jacobs and a closing-seconds, 30-yard field goal from Carl Anderson Jr. – to take a 22-14 advantage into halftime.

The Pirates came close time and again in the second half, getting a 2-yard touchdown plunge from Fisher in the opening minute of the third, an 11-yard scamper from Naseem Gray later in the quarter and a bruising 26-yard scoring run from Fisher early in the fourth, but Woodstock touchdowns from Purkey to Andrew Adams and on an Ian Dawdy run kept the Streaks ahead.

Ottawa's last chance came in the fourth quarter. After forcing Woodstock's first punt of the contest with 8:48 remaining, the Pirates drove down to the Blue Streaks 28. Facing a fourth-and-8, Ottawa attempted a 45-yard field goal which landed near the goal line, and Woodstock ran out the clock.

"[Having the lead in a shootout] is hugely important," Brasile said. "Having the composure and the ability to know you're ahead and being able to control the ball and force them to matriculate their way down the field, it really is what set us apart and let us win this game tonight – forcing them to drive down 70, 80 yards and try a [45-yard field goal] for the game-winner."

Woodstock ran up 447 yards from scrimmage, with the Pirates finished with 350.

Ben Lundy had an interception, Cody Figenbaum had two passes defensed and Ryan Gleason had a quarterback sack for Ottawa.

Leading the Woodstock defense were Anderson with a quarterback sack and both Jerred Grell and Jacob Waryck with two tackles for a loss apiece.

--

At King Field, Ottawa

Woodstock 36, Ottawa 34

Woodstock (2-0) 13 9 14 0 – 36

Ottawa (0-2) 14 0 13 7 – 34

Scoring summary

First quarter

O – Galletti 1 run (Herzog kick), 5:57, 0-7.

W – Shinherr 94 kickoff return (Dawdy kick), 5:42, 7-7.

O – Fisher 93 kickoff return (Herzog kick), 5:30, 7-14.

W – Heelein 27 pass from Purkey (kick wide left), 1:59, 13-14.

Second quarter

W – Jacobs 38 run (run failed), 10:33, 19-14.

W – Anderson 30 field goal, 0:04.3, 22-14.

Third quarter

O – Fisher 2 run (Herzog kick), 11:25, 22-21.

W – Adams 3 pass from Purkey (Anderson kick), 8:59, 29-21.

O – Gray 11 run (pass failed), 2:54, 29-27.

W – Dawdy 16 run (Anderson kick), 0:18.4, 36-27.

Fourth quarter

O – Fisher 26 run (Herzog kick), 9:42, 36-24.

Team statistics

WOOD OTT

First downs 27 23

Rushes-Yards 30-179 47-267

Passing yards 268 83

Total offense 447 350

Comp-Att-Int. 22-34-1 7-15-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-0

Penalties-Yards 8-45 7-45

Punts-Avg. 1-34.0 2-20.0

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Woodstock – Jacobs 16-112, Conatser 6-32, Dawdy 1-16, Shinherr 1-11, Purkey 1-8. Ottawa – Fisher 31-224, Gray 5-20, Maslanka 1-19, Galletti 8-5, M. Ahearn 2-(-1).

PASSING (C-A-TD-INT-YD): Woodstock – Purkey 22-34-2-1-268. Ottawa – Galletti 7-15-0-0-83.

RECEIVING: Woodstock – Shinherr 6-108, Archambeau 5-64, Jacobs 4-43, Heelein 3-33, Conatser 2-16, Adams 1-3, Dawdy 1-1. Ottawa – Hobbs 2-24, Lundy 1-23, Fisher 2-22, Slack 1-7, Herzog 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Ottawa 38 (wide left), 45 (short).