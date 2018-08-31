High school football: Prairie Ridge beats Hampshire for 30th straight win

HAMPSHIRE – After Hampshire’s offense converted on its first three third-down situations, Prairie Ridge sophomore Taidhgin Trost sensed the time was right to make a play on defense.

"I was just where I was supposed to be," Trost said. "There were a lot of plays in a row [by Hampshire], and somebody had to do something. Everybody was in their position, and I just saw the play in front of me. When the quarterback threw it, I knew I had it. I didn't see anyone in front of me and took off. It was a great feeling."

Trost intercepted Hampshire quarterback Will Buterbaugh to halt a 12-play opening drive by the Whip-Purs and, with plenty of blockers in front, raced 61 yards down the left sideline to give the Wolves the lead.

When Prairie Ridge's offense did get the ball, the Wolves couldn't be stopped. Prairie Ridge, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and cruised to a 57-6 Fox Valley Conference win over the Whip-Purs on Friday.

Blake Brown finished with 155 total yards and three touchdowns, Jackson Willis ran for 223 yards on 11 rushes, including a 79-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Connor Lydon passed for 77 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 85 and a score.

The Wolves (2-0, 2-0 FVC) finished with 556 yards of total offense with 489 on the ground. After having the ball for only two plays in the opening quarter, they scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and took a 35-6 lead into halftime.

"Once we got the ball, I think we were running our option pretty well for our second game of the season," said Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp, whose Wolves have won a state-best 30 straight games.

"I'm happy with the speed of it and where we're at right now."

With the Whip-Purs (0-2, 0-2) controlling the clock for the majority of the first quarter, Brown said he was anxious to get on the field. He didn't waste any time on Prairie Ridge's first chance, hauling in a 21-yard pass over the middle from Lydon.

Brown, a junior, later added touchdown runs of 80 and 14 yards.

"I was waiting to get on the field," Brown said. "But the defense did a great job of fighting."

Hampshire's Andre Allison (5 catches, 115 yards) scored on 78-yard slant from Buterbaugh (14 for 23, 218 passing yards), making multiple defenders miss and cutting the Wolves' lead to 14-6 with 10:25 left in the second quarter.

But Prairie Ridge scored three more times before the break, with Ethan Kirchberg scoring on a 26-yard run with three seconds left in the first half. On defense for the Wolves, Tommy Evans, Nick Hess and Ryan Kirchberg all had fumble recoveries. Tyler Crawford added an interception.

Hampshire coach Jake Brosman said his team executed its game plan for the first quarter, but grew tired.

"The thing I told the boys is we definitely took a step up for the first portion of the game," Brosman said. "We were tired; we were gassed at the end. Prairie Ridge is tough, and they execute at such a high level. It's flawless what they run. They're an impressive team."

STAR OF THE GAME

Blake Brown, Prairie Ridge, jr., RB

Brown finished with 155 total yards and three touchdowns, catching a 21-yard pass from quarterback Connor Lydon for the Wolves' first offensive score. He added touchdown runs of 80 and 14 yards.

Prairie Ridge 57, Hampshire 6

Prairie Ridge 7 28 7 15 – 57

Hampshire 0 6 0 0 – 6

First quarter

PR–Trost 61 interception return (Koelblinger kick), 4:52

Second quarter

PR–Brown 21 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 11:33

H–Allison 78 pass from Buterbaugh (kick blocked), 10:25

PR–Lydon 1 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:36

PR–Brown 80 run (Koelblinger kick), 4:53

PR–Kirchberg 26 run (Koelblinger kick), 0:03

Third quarter

PR–Brown 14 run (Koelblinger kick), 9:49

Fourth quarter

PR–Willis 79 run (Koelblinger kick), 11:48

PR–Baker 1 run (Goudschaal pass from Lydon), 3:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Willis 11-223, Kirchberg 3-38, Brown 3-96, Lydon 5-85, Gartner 4-15, Baker 4-29, Minutillo 1-3. Totals: 31-489. Hampshire: Golden 4-0, Laffin 7-36, Valdivia 6-44, Milison 1-minus 8, Buterbaugh 8-minus 2. Totals: 27-70.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Lydon 5-6-0-77. Hampshire: Buterbaugh 14-23-1-218. Milison 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Kirchberg 3-59, Garis 1-13, Goudschaal 1-5. Hampshire: Allison 5-115, Golden 3-28, Laffin 1-8, Ugalde 2-17, King 1-29, Sladek 1-15, Brady Young 1-6.

TOTAL YARDS: Prairie Ridge 556, Hampshire 288