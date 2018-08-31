High school football: Johnsburg upends Rochelle, earns measure of revenge

ROCHELLE – Johnsburg quarterback Alec Smith saw an opportunity to improvise late in Friday night’s game against Rochelle.

Shortly after the Skyhawks stopped the Hubs on fourth down inside Rochelle territory, Smith took the ball and ran toward the right side of the Johnsburg offensive line. But with several Rochelle defenders in the area, Smith reversed field and maneuvered through the left side of the line, breaking tackles and running forward for a 38-yard touchdown that sealed Johnsburg’s 21-7 win over Rochelle.

“It was an option play, and they came to the back side, so I kept the ball,” Smith said. “I made a couple of cuts to the left, but I didn’t really know where I was going. But I saw open field, and I just kept running until I found the end zone.”

Friday’s victory was a measure of revenge for the Skyhawks, who had their undefeated season cut short in 2017 after the Hubs topped Johnsburg, 35-16, in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Johnsburg’s home field. The Skyhawks struck first Friday when running back Jacob McKinney plunged forward for a 4-yard rushing touchdown to put Johnsburg (1-1) up, 7-0, in the first quarter.

“Just knowing they knocked our seniors out last year really hurt us,” Smith said. “We wanted to get out there and get some revenge for the guys who played last year. We wanted to beat them for our seniors.”

Rochelle (0-2) tied the game in the second quarter after quarterback Andrew Johnson tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to running back Noah Knight. Knight then intercepted Smith on Johnsburg’s next drive, but the Skyhawks' defense stood tall against the Hubs, forcing a punt before Smith threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jonathan Preston to give the Skyhawks a 14-7 lead, which stood at halftime.

“We needed to be able to play through four quarters,” said Johnsburg's Sam Lesniak, who earned his first win as coach of the Skyhawks. “We had a lot of opportunities to win last week, but we couldn’t finish drives and we didn’t finish the game. Our defense did a great job playing with leverage, and overall our team did a great job.”

Rochelle fumbled the opening kickoff in the third quarter, but neither the Hubs nor the Skyhawks could score in the quarter. Smith’s rushing score gave Johnsburg a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and behind a stout defense that held Rochelle to 92 rushing yards, the Skyhawks cruised to their first victory of 2018.

“Our linebackers were getting their hands on them and they were playing downhill,” Lesniak said. “We didn’t give up ground on the line, and that’s what’s important because they have some big boys up front. They can move some bodies, but we didn’t let them move us today.”

Smith finished with 123 total yards, while McKinney had 24 carries for 52 yards. Wide receiver Austin Lichtenstein caught three passes for 43 yards, and linebacker Ryan Linkletter led the Skyhawks' defense with eight tackles.

Johnsburg will host Burlington Central on Friday.

STAR OF THE GAME

Alec Smith

Johnsburg, sr., QB

Smith clinched the win with his 38-yard touchdown run. The senior also threw for a score and finished with 123 yards of total offense.

QUICK STATS

Johnsburg 7 7 0 7 – 21

Rochelle 0 7 0 0 – 7

First quarter

J – McKinney 4 run (Kegel kick)

Second quarter

R – Knight 26 pass from Johnson (Villalobos kick)

J – Preston 29 pass from Smith (Kegel kick)

Fourth quarter

J – Smith 38 run (Kegel kick)