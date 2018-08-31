High school football: Harvard rally falls short against Sandwich

SANDWICH – Sandwich’s fast start, spurred by running back Dylan Baumbach, was too much for Harvard to overcome Friday.

The Indians scored three times in the first quarter on their way to a 30-20 nonconference football win and their first 2-0 start since 2011. That team finished 9-3 and made the Class 4A playoff quarterfinals.

Harvard running back Dylan Perkins had a big game with 88 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Jacob Stanley broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as the Hornets (0-2) cut into the Indians' lead.

Harvard limited the Indians to a safety in the second half but lost for the 19th consecutive game.

Perkins and Damon Mueller each had 13 tackles to lead the Hornets' defense.

Baumbach, who ran for 227 yards in last week's win over Ottawa, had another big game with 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior running back Devin Carrera was next with 71 yards on 12 carries, while senior fullback Bailey Thurber ran 13 times for 54 yards as the Indians racked up a total of 314 yards rushing. They finished with 390 total yards.

Harvard helped keep it close with its defense recovering four fumbles.

"We came out with our hair on fire and a big lead and then we made some mistakes, but the kids responded well," Sandwich coach Kris Cassie said. "In the end, though, we still got the win and I'm proud of the effort. Starting the season out 2-0 is pretty nice."

The Indians took the first drive of the game 52 yards in nine plays, culminating in Baumbach's 13-yard touchdown run off the right side at 8:19.

After a three-and-out for Harvard, the Indians took their next possession 45 yards in six plays, with Baumbach scoring from 7 yards out.

"We came out of the gates fast and punched in a couple and once again the line did a great job tonight," Baumbach said. "It was nice to start off so well on offense and we even got a score on defense early so that was good to see."

On the ensuing possession, the Indians made it 20-0 when Jackson Murphy hit Hornets quarterback Jacob Stanley as he was throwing. The ball popped up into the hands of Smith, who ran 26 yards for a touchdown.

Perkins (six carries, 92 yards) scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, and Stanley's long run made it 28-14.

"It feels pretty good to be 2-0, and give all the credit to these young men," Cassie said. "They've set the tone for this season and we'll get back to work preparing for Manteno next Friday."

QUICK STATS

Sandwich 30, Harvard 20

Harvard 0 14 0 6 - 20

Sandwich 20 8 2 0 - 30

First quarter

SND – Baumbach 13 run (Smith kick), 8:19.

SND – Baumbach 7 run (Smith kick), 3:50.

SND – Smith 26 interception return (kick failed), 3:24.

Second quarter

HAR – Perkins 3 run (Kohley kick), 8:34.

SND – Carrera 36 pass from Frieders (Frieders run), 3:45.

HAR – Stanley 70 run (Kohley kick), 2:11.

Third quarter

SND – Roop safety, 5:25.

Fourth quarter

HAR – Perkins 6 run (run failed), 10:13.