High school football: Antioch pulls away from Woodstock North

WOODSTOCK — Antioch and Woodstock North are two teams that have typically been known for their trademark power running games in the past.

But during Friday night's nonconference game between the two, it became an air show, especially during an entertaining first half that saw Sequoits quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis throw for 142 yards, while the Thunder's QB Ryan Zinnen racked up 151 yards.

Despite the two teams staying within a touchdown of each other for the majority of three quarters, in the end, Antioch (2-0) stormed away late for a 31-7 victory that left it unbeaten. Woodstock North (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season.

"I have to give our kids a ton of credit, because we have roughly six starters who are playing both offense and defense, and Antioch has about twice as many players as we do," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said.

Not to mention that Kaliakmanis, despite being just a sophomore, has Division I scholarship offers from five schools. It didn't stop Woodstock North from making things extremely interesting.

The Thunder scored first on their opening drive of the night, thanks to Zinnen's 16-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Carter Coalson (three receptions, 37 yards). Then, later in the first quarter, Cade Darling picked off a Kaliakmanis pass deep in Thunder territory, stalling an Antioch drive. It was Kaliakmanis' fourth interception in two games.

Kaliakmanis (10 for 17, 200 yards, 2 TDs, INT) got redemption on the Sequoits' next drive, when he found Ben Nauman (four catches, 81 yards) on a 38-yard pass play for a score. Then came a huge turning point.

With less than 10 seconds to go in the first half, Kaliakmanis rolled out to his left, then found his brother, Dino Kaliakmanis, wide open down the left sideline with no one near him for a 63-yard score, making it 13-7 Sequoits at halftime. They tacked on three more second-half TDs to pull away for good, starting with a 21-yard TD run by Nauman on an option play with under two minutes left in the third quarter.

"That was a heck of an effort by Woodstock North's kids," Antioch coach Brian Glashagel said. "They smacked us right in the mouth for a good chunk of that game. But in the end, I think we just wore them down. You could see they had a lot of tired kids out there."

Zinnen finished 11 for 26 for 151 yards, a TD and an interception for the Thunder. He also carried the ball 13 times for 71 yards. Junior Dane Williams (five catches, 68 yards) and Elijah Pena (two receptions, 40 yards) contributed as well.

North will open its Kishwaukee River Conference schedule Friday when it travels to Richmond-Burton.

"Even though we lost, playing a really good team like Antioch will only prepare us for games we have ahead of us," Zinnen said. "We left it all on the field tonight, but it just wasn't enough to overcome Antioch's talent."

STAR OF THE GAME

Ryan Zinnen

Woodstock North, jr., QB/DB

Zinnen accounted for 222 of the Thunder's 233 yards of total offense (151 passing, 71 rushing) Friday night.

QUICK STATS

Antioch 7 6 6 12 – 31

Woodstock North 7 0 0 0 – 7

First quarter

WN-Coalson 16 pass from Zinnen (Nolan kick), 8:34

A-Nauman 38 pass from A. Kaliakmanis (Watson kick), 0:27

Second quarter

A-D. Kaliakmanis 63 pass from A. Kaliakmanis (kick failed), 0:02

Third quarter

A-Nauman 21 run (run failed), 1:49

Fourth quarter

A-Garcia 5 run (kick failed), 9:47

A-Wiley 1 run (run failed), 5:12