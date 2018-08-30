High school football: Jacobs seeks to end Huntley’s streak in rivalry game

Jacobs has nothing but bad memories from its recent meetings with Huntley on the football field.

In last year’s season opener, Red Raiders quarterback Eric Mooney had a long punt return to set up a 1-yard touchdown run with seven seconds remaining to break Jacobs’ heart, 30-27. That was Huntley’s fourth consecutive victory over its neighboring rival.

“It definitely stung a little bit,” Golden Eagles quarterback Anthony Wilson said. “Especially with that late touchdown. It just motivates us more.”

Jacobs (1-0, 1-0 Fox Valley Conference) meets Huntley (1-0, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Red Raider Stadium in a matchup of teams expected to contend for the FVC championship.

Huntley defeated Jacobs, 35-0, in the 2016 season opener. The Raiders won, 22-19, in 2015 and, 37-14, in 2014. The Eagles’ last win in the series came in 2013 when Bret Mooney, the Northwest Herald Player of the Year, led them to a 27-20 victory and the FVC Valley Division championship.

“The last couple of years we’ve had a pretty good quarterback (Eric Mooney, Bret's brother) playing for us who was able to control the game himself,” Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “We have a more balanced team this year, and that’s something we have to draw upon.”

Huntley beat McHenry, 48-22, in its opener with quarterback Chris Raffin throwing for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ryder Havens ran for 140 yards, and wide receiver Michael Boland caught five passes for 140 yards and two scores.

“Without a doubt, it’s two schools that have gone at it pretty good, and last year they got us, basically, on the last play of the game,” Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. “The things we need to stop are Boland, who’s a great athlete, and the sophomore running back that has emerged in their offense.”

Jacobs rolled past Hampshire, 50-0, with Wilson throwing for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Daniel Klein caught two balls for 88 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles were without their top returning rusher, fullback Stephen Kavanaugh, who was injured in their preseason scrimmage. Mitz was uncertain whether Kavanaugh would return Friday.

“They have different components, lots of different looks,” Zimolzak said. “To be able to prepare for a three-back, double-tight offense, then a spread offense on the same week is something we’re not used to. We’ve worked hard on that.”

Huntley’s defense will get a strong test with Jacobs.

“We were flying to the ball – we had six or seven hats on the ball,” Raiders linebacker Michael Talesky said of the McHenry win. “That really gave us energy and motivation for this game. It’s going to be a tough one to play. We feel like we’ll come out winning.”

Each team received votes in The Associated Press polls this week – Huntley in Class 8A, Jacobs in 7A – so it should be a good early-season test, as well as a pivotal FVC game.

“It will definitely show us where we’re at,” Wilson said. “We’ve worked hard all offseason. This is a huge game for us.”

Zimolzak said players and fans from both schools know each other because of the schools’ close proximity.

“A lot of people grew up across the street (from one another),” Zimolzak said. “I enjoy playing them. It’s great competition.”