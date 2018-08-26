High school football notes: Prairie Ridge remembers Mason; Huntley’s Raffin impresses in debut

Prairie Ridge honored coach John Mason with a moment of silence before Friday night’s game against Crystal Lake Central at Prairie Ridge.

Mason, 42, died unexpectedly in April at his family’s home in Crystal Lake. He served as an assistant coach on head coach Chris Schremp’s staff for 14 seasons and also taught in Prairie Ridge’s social science department.

“Not just (Friday), it’s been an adjustment the entire summer,” Schremp said. “You have a guy who had been working with you for the past 15 years, a guy you’d see just about every day of your life, and now he’s not around. It’s different.”

Prairie Ridge’s helmets donned a black sticker with “Coach Mason” along the Wolves’ logo on Friday night. Prairie Ridge won, 58-27.

“The one thing the kids always respected and liked, along with our coaches, was how much John loved our football program,” Schremp said. “He was everybody’s biggest fan. He was always a really excitable guy and loved seeing our team do well. Having his enthusiasm not their on the sideline was definitely different.”

Mason played offensive line in college and worked with PR’s split ends, an important blocking position for the team’s option offense.

When split end Keegan Garis pancaked his defender to spring Ethan Kirchberg for a 20-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, Schremp thought of his friend.

“John always had a lot of pride in their blocking,” Schremp said. “… That play there, I could just imagine John jumping up and down and being really excited.”

Work to do for Central: Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin figured there would be some first-game jitters with a host of new starters on both sides of the ball.

And following the loss to Prairie Ridge, McLaughlin said his team had a lot of mistakes to correct before a Week 2 matchup against Cary-Grove.

“The one thing about playing Prairie Ridge, if something is broken, you find out right away,” McLaughlin said. “We had a lot of kids with their first time in a varsity football game, and I think the speed and the tempo surprised them a little bit.”

The Tigers committed two costly turnovers in the first quarter that allowed Prairie Ridge to expand a one-score lead to a 28-7 advantage in less than a minute.

Snaps were also an issue all evening. Working out of the shotgun, quarterback Aidan Ellinger mishandled several snaps and multiple more failed to reach him, causing the junior to either have to improvise or simply fall on the loose ball for a loss.

Still, there were positives for the offense.

Ellinger, making his first varsity start, finished with 30 yards rushing, but that number balloons to 90 yards when taking away seven attempts that went for negative yardage due to bad snaps or sacks.

He also completed 11-of-22 pass attempts for 156 yards. Wide receiver Anthony Beck recorded six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Want you back: Central was missing linebacker Jack Munn, a returning starter and leader of the defense for the opener. McLaughlin said Munn could not play for "medical reasons." The coach was uncertain when Munn would be able to return.

Middle ground: It wasn’t how Chris Raffin started or finished his first varsity start at quarterback that mattered in Huntley’s 48-22 victory at McHenry.

It was the 10-for-13 in-between for 194 yards passing and three touchdowns that was important to the Red Raiders.

"Tremendous," said senior receiver Michael Boland, who caught five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. "Amazing. He started off a little slow but the rest of the game he was spot-on."

Huntley went three-and-out on its first possession and Raffin was just a touch long on a fade route to Boland to start its second possession. Then he drilled a quick slant to Boland, who never had to break stride on a 74-yard run to the end zone.

"After that (start), I got my first completion down and got rolling and got into it," Raffin said. "It clicked and it made me feel a lot better."

It also made Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak feel better about the capabilities of his offense.

"We have the ability to mix it up a little more this year than we have in years past," Zimolzak said. "Chris relies on his guys and counts on them. He's a very mature quarterback and he showed how mature he can be."

Raffin and Boland left a favorable impression on first-year McHenry coach Jon Niemic.

"I was super-impressed with Boland," Niemic said. "He had a heck of a one-hand catch (on his second touchdown). Raffin played well for his first game, too."

Ready to rebound: McHenry showed some early resilience after Huntley's first touchdown. Luke Peacock returned the kickoff 50 yards and six plays later he went into the end zone from 9 yards for a tie game.

"One of the things we've been preaching since the middle of June, when I took over," McHenry coach Jon Niemic said, "is it's not about what happens to you, it's about how you respond. The guys hung tight for quarter-and-a-half or two quarters and then we had some mistakes at bad times. Credit to Huntley, they capitalized on it. They didn't make those mistakes. We'll get there as a program and I'm proud of how my guys fought tonight."

- Marty Maciaszek contributed to this report.