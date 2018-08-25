Prep football: Batavia scores late to get past Lemont

LEMONT – Linebacker Cade Campos and his Indians’ teammates didn’t fear Batavia, the top-rated team in Class 7A, and it showed as Lemont took the Bulldogs to the wire before falling Friday, 22-15.

“It actually motivated us,” Campos said of the opportunity to take on the defending [Class] 7A state champions. “We knew this was going to be an enormous game, and we just wanted to come out and shock the state, but we fell a little short.”

Batavia led, 15-7, with 11:48 to play in the fourth quarter and had the ball at its 8-yard-line. Quarterback Jack Meyers threw his third interception of the game, and his second to Lemont junior defensive back Cameron Nagel, on the third play of the drive.

Lemont (0-1) only needed five plays to score from the Batavia 38 as Indians’ quarterback Matt Milan ran it in from 8 yards out on a quarterback sneak to cut the lead to 15-13. Milan hit receiver Anthony Sambucci with a two-point conversion pass to tie the game at 15 with 9:26 to play in the fourth quarter.

“It looked like they were blitzing, and the gap on the right side of the center just opened up, and I took advantage of it and got into the end zone,” Milan said.

Batavia answered Lemont’s score on its next series with what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. The Bulldogs (1-0) drove 80 yards in 11 plays and finished the drive with a 12-yard run by Michael Jansey. The extra point gave Batavia a 22-15 lead with 5:04 to play in the fourth quarter.

Lemont had the ball two more times in that last five minutes, but the Indians could not put together the game-tying scoring drive.

"We came ready to play, and we came prepared," Milan said. "We made some small mental mistakes that hurt us. Our offense has not clicked yet, but it's only the beginning." One of those mistakes led to a Batavia safety in the first quarter. The Bulldogs made Lemont punt the ball again after the Indians committed an illegal procedure penalty.

Batavia’s Quin Urwiller came from the right side and blocked Mark Orszulak’s punt into the Lemont end zone. Orszulak fell on it which led to the Batavia safety.

The Indians took the lead late in the first quarter when Milan found Sambucci in stride for a 39-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-2.

“We saw the safeties playing down, so we knew the home run ball was there. Sambucci’s the top receiver on our team. I knew if I put it up there for him, he would get there,” Milan said.

The Indians’ defense gave up 335 yards in total offense, but the secondary made plays, led by Nagel and Brandon Stomp, who also intercepted Meyers. Campos had a sack and led Lemont with 10 tackles.

“That’s our philosophy, we’re going to put a little heat on you,” Lemont coach Bret Kooi said. “Our guys do a great job of breaking on the ball. It’s what we do, and do very well defensively.”

Campos believes the Indians will grow from the loss.

“Before the game, everyone was amped up. I think we prepared as much as we could, and we were ready to play. We made some mistakes in our execution and in our alignments, but we are going to come back next week even stronger,” he said.