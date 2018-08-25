Pirates seeking quick turnaround vs. tough Woodstock

The newness out on the gridiron for the Ottawa Pirates continues Friday night.

Ottawa and Woodstock meet for the first time, as the Pirates host the Blue Streaks at King Field.

Woodstock, located in the northwest suburbs, has an enrollment of a little less than 1,000 (991) and is member of the Kishwaukee River Conference. The Blue Streaks began their campaign with a 62-6 beating of Gary (Ind.) West Side.

"Woodstock, obviously had a lot of success Week 1," said Pirates coach Chad Gross, who admitted he didn't have any previous knowledge of Woodstock's program. "They got up on them right away (35-0 after one quarter), so we didn't get to see a ton of stuff. But what we saw, they spread the ball out; offensively, it looked like they had a bunch of weapons. ... And it looked like they came off the ball pretty well up front. I thought they were very physical on the defensive side of the ball. They look like a disciplined team. We know we've got our work cut out for us."

"Ottawa's a well-coached team. I think Ottawa's got a quality team," said first-year Blue Streaks head coach Mike Brasile, who's well-aware of Ottawa's football tradition and is looking forward to experiencing OHS's version of "Friday Night Lights." "We're definitely up to the challenge, and I think it'll be a good test. They're a school that's more of a gauge to where we're at."

During their rout of Gary West Side, the Blue Streaks totaled 259 yards — 215 rushing at a 12.6 yards per-carry clip — led by senior running back Aiden Jacobs' five-carry, 145-yard, four-TD effort. Junior quarterback Michael Purkey, who triggers the spread attack, completed 4-of-5 passes for 44 yards. Meanwhile, the Pirates gave up 395 yards (332 rush, 63 pass) to Sandwich last week. Ottawa likely will be without the services of its leader on defense, inside linebacker Bryce Phelps, who suffered a knee injury on the second play of the opener.

"It's night and day from last week," Gross said of Woodstock's offense compared to Sandwich's wing-T. "This week, we're definitely going to have to have kids playing in space and making plays. And I feel like the kids feel a little more comfortable playing in space from practicing all summer against our offense. So, hopefully that translates into some good results for them."

"We need to be disciplined and stay on our blocks and take care of the football," Brasile said.

Defensively versus Gary West Side, the Blue Streaks allowed 174 yards (135 rushing, 39 passing). The Pirates had 207 yards of total offense vs. Sandwich, 167 on the ground and 40 through the air. Tray Fisher racked up 169 yards and had a pair of scores in his Pirate debut.

"It looked like they definitely had some athletes on the back end, so I feel like they can jump in and out of different defenses very easily," Gross said of the Blue Streaks. "We need to establish an identity and do what we can be good at. We just can't beat ourselves."

Despite a disappointing 41-15 season-opening loss, the Pirates are "eager" to take the field again.

"Obviously, it wasn't the way we wanted to start," Gross said, "but, you know, we can change that this week. I felt like (Monday) was one of our better days of practice thus far; the kids were very focused. They want to try to get going and in the win column this week."

Woodstock Blue Streaks (1-0) at Ottawa Pirates (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at King Field.

Radio: JACK-FM 95.3, WLWF-FM 96.5.

Last meeting: First meeting.