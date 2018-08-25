High school football: Marengo can’t keep pace with Sterling in season opener

MARENGO – It didn’t matter who was at quarterback for the Sterling football team, Marengo couldn’t find an answer for either in their season-opener at Rod Poppe Field.

Cooper Willman and Camden Bailey, platooning behind center on alternating possessions, helped give Sterling its first two touchdowns, and the Golden Warriors never looked back in handing Marengo a 46-8 nonconference loss.

The Golden Warriors (1-0) recovered from a bad snap on a fourth down punt attempt – one that sent them back 25 yards – to hold the Indians (0-1) to only a couple of yards on the following possession. Sterling forced a turnover and marched down the field before Willman found Weston Sisson from 25 yards out for the game’s first touchdown with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

Then it was Bailey’s turn to score; his 7-yard run, 7 seconds into the second quarter, made it 13-0 Golden Warriors.

Then came the barrage.

Willman nearly had another touchdown, finding holes and weaving around for an apparent 85-yard TD, but it was negated by a holding call halfway through the run. Negil Bruce picked it up on the next play, rushing 48 yards through the middle for a 20-0 lead.

“We’ve known each other our whole lives, and we’re different players,” Willman said of himself and Bailey. “That’s always good because you know that you can put either me or him on the field and see the same amount of success. It would be nice to see it throughout the whole year.”

Marquez Williams added TD runs of 1 and 32 yards, and Bruce added a 5-yard run, to put the Golden Warriors well ahead at half, 40-0. Williams’ 32-yard run came after a fumbled kickoff return – one of two for the Indians – and forced the second half to be run on a continuous clock.

Bruce’s 5-yard scoring run in the second quarter gave him exactly 100 yards at that point. He finished right at the century mark on eight carries, from both quarterbacks.

Marengo’s lone scores came in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Travis Knaak scored on a 4-yard run with 7:32 left in the game, and another bad snap on a punt attempt by Sterling landed in the end zone for a safety with 3:28 left.

Indians coach Paul Forsythe was disappointed with the result but found positives from his team’s defense early in the game.

“We told the kids at halftime and [after the game] that I’m encouraged with the way we played the first quarter-and-a-half defensively,” Forsythe said. “We gave them everything they could handle, we made some plays, but their size and physicality kind of caught up with us.”

Special teams may need some work, as the Indians fumbled away a pair of kickoff returns. Both eventually led to Sterling touchdowns.

“We can’t put the ball on the ground twice on the kickoff and give them 14 points,” Forsythe said.