Jack Meyers’ late scramble, Batavia ‘D’ help deliver 22-15 win at Lemont

LEMONT – Batavia senior quarterback Jack Meyers needed to improvise – and quickly.

Eighteen yards away from a first down with under six minutes to go and the score tied, Batavia needed clear execution to keep its second-to-last possession alive.

The play call came in funky, and a Batavia player wasn't where he needed to be, so it fell on raw skill to keep the Bulldogs' chances favorable.

Meyers scrambled for 17 yards, Quin Urwiler then converted the fourth down and Michael Jansey plowed into the end zone with the decisive touchdown in Batavia’s 22-15 road victory over Lemont on Aug. 24.

The defense, led by Luke Weerts (one sack), Urwiler and Jansey (two sacks) – took care of the rest, forcing Lemont to punt and attempt to score with no timeouts for the final four minutes.

"We have that expectation that they're going to do some special things," Batavia coach Dennis Piron said of his defense. "They held [the game] when they're supposed to, they had some really incredible plays."

Meyers, in his first varsity start, had an uneven debut against an experienced Lemont secondary, tossing three interceptions. Interceptions aside, Meyers, 10-for-22 with 121 yards and a touchdown, exhibited the athleticism and play-making abilities that coaches have noted in practice all summer.

Meyers won't blame it on first-game jitters. Lemont capitalized on errant throws forced through pressure, and displayed how difficult playing against an opportunistic secondary can be.

"Obviously, [there's ]a lot of things I can work on," Meyers said. "I just got to get better."

"He'll get better quickly," Piron said of Meyers. "His feet, in the end, did win us the football game, which is what we knew: he can run the football. I think as he gets more comfortable and confident as the season goes on, we expect special things out of that young man."

In Batavia's first second half possession, Meyers was intercepted by Lemont defensive back Brandon Stomp on his first attempt. Cameron Nagel also had an interception for the Indians.

Urwiler rumbled in for a third quarter touchdown for a 15-7 lead, Batavia then missing the two point conversion. Lemont responded soon after with a 14-yard touchdown run by Milan following a defensive pass interference call to set the stage for Lemont's successful two point conversion by Anthony Sambucci.

But, it was Batavia's pressure that caused some fits for an inexperienced Lemont offensive line all game long.

"They put a lot of heat on you...we'll mature, we'll get better," Lemont coach Bret Kooi.

Lemont (0-1) did show a two quarterback system, with Milan (9-for-16, 123 passing yards, one touchdown; 15 rush yards, touchdown) getting the bulk of reps over Luke Bailey. Kooi indicated both will continue to see action, depending on who is in a rhythm.

"They're still going to be fighting it out," Kooi said. "They're both more than capable. They're both, as time [goes] on, going to make big plays for us."

Lemont freshman running back Alex Tagler finished with 12 rushes, 68 yards and a fumble.

In the first half, after converting a fourth down earlier in the drive, Batavia neared the red zone. Meyers, scrambling, tossed his first interception. But the error was quickly forgotten after Urwiler flew into the fracas to block a punt, which was recovered by Lemont in the end zone for a safety.

Milan rebounded for Lemont with a touchdown to Sambucci for a 27-yard strike to take the lead with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Both teams traded possessions before Meyers was able to find Nick Rempert for a 9-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left in the half, where it remained a 9-7 Batavia lead.