High school football: Wilson leads Jacobs past Hampshire

ALGONQUIN – Anthony Wilson wanted to start his senior campaign off the right way.

After suffering season-opening defeats to Huntley each of the past two years, the Jacobs quarterback made sure his final season as a Golden Eagle started off memorable.

Wilson contributed on six touchdowns, as Jacobs scored early and often in a 50-0 victory over Hampshire on Friday night in Fox Valley Conference play.

The senior threw for three scores and ran for another three, as the Golden Eagles put up 30 points in the first 12 minutes.

“A lot of guys made plays tonight,” Wilson said. “Last year’s loss to Huntley to begin the season stung a little bit, but now we get them after we have a win under our belts. This one feels good, for sure.”

Quick strikes

Jacobs made sure to make its presence felt early in its victory Friday night.

After some trickery with a hook-and-ladder on the game’s first play from scrimmage was called back for a forward lateral, Wilson came right back. He found fellow senior Daniel Klein for his first of two scores on a 54-yard touchdown.

The really quick strikes came when Wilson scampered into the end zone from three yards out for Jacobs’ second score of the night. That play was followed by a fumbled snap from Hampshire that resulted in a safety and a 55-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Nick Desmond.

A mere 26 seconds elapsed from Wilson’s touchdown run to Desmond’s score – a 16-point outburst.

“I thought we had to get going right away,” said Jacobs coach Bill Mitz, who caught a deflected Hampshire incomplete pass from the sideline on the last play of the game to the home crowd’s delight. “The kids played really hard, and I’m proud of what they did tonight. We have a very strong football team, and I think that showed tonight.”

Not looking ahead to ‘the big one’

Despite seeing the Huntley game penciled in for Week 2 instead of Week 1 for the first time in a couple of years, Jacobs (1-0, 1-0 FVC) knew it had to take care of business to set up a game many were looking forward to.

Huntley knocked off Jacobs, 30-27, in last year’s opener, but both Wilson and Mitz stressed the fact that Friday’s game was extremely important, without looking past Hampshire (0-1, 0-1).

“Sure, that loss stung last year. … It’s never fun to lose to Huntley,” Wilson said. “But we knew this game was important to get off on the right track. Now, we can set our focus on Huntley and come out strong in that one, as well.”

“After losing the last couple of openers, this one was big, no doubt,” Mitz said. “Now, we can get ready for the big one with Huntley.

“[Wilson] did a great job tonight running and throwing the ball. He looked fast tonight, and that’s on grass. He’s going to look even faster next week on [Huntley’s] turf.”

Wilson completed 7 of 10 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball six times for 58 yards, finding the end zone three more times.

Digging a hole too big

Hampshire knew its opener with Jacobs wasn’t going to be an easy task. With coach Jake Brosman coming into the system later than usual, combined with a rather experienced Jacobs team waiting, the Whip-Purs were well aware they had a tough Week 1 matchup.

Sure, the final deficit won’t be indicative of what Brosman thinks his team’s effort level was Friday night, but falling behind to a team like Jacobs, the way Hampshire did, won't be a recipe for success.

“We dug ourselves way too big of a hole tonight,” Brosman said. “Anytime you fall behind that big, against a caliber team like [Jacobs], it’s going to hurt. We’ve got some growing to do as a group, and I certainly think we can get there. I just think tonight was one of those situations where we got down early and didn’t respond.”

Starting running back Jake See (40 rushing yards) left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Brosman voiced his level of concern, saying his senior running back was in “a lot of discomfort,” but said he would know more in the next few days.

Hampshire hosts Prairie Ridge (1-0, 1-0) next week.

Star of the Game

Anthony Wilson, Jacobs, sr., QB

Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more in Jacobs’ 50-0 win over Hampshire.

Jacobs 50, Hampshire 0

First quarter

J – Klein 54 pass from Wilson (Castellano kick), 11:17

J – Wilson 3 run (Castellano kick), 7:52

J – Safety, Buterbaugh tackled in end zone, 7:46

J – Desmond 55 pass from Wilson (Castellano kick), 7:26

J – Wilson 2 run (Castellano kick), 3:22

Second quarter

J – Klein 34 pass from Wilson (Castellano kick), 6:59

Third quarter

J – Wilson 4 run (Castellano kick), 8:40

J – Mobeck 29 run (kick failed), :02.3.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING– Hampshire: See 12-40, Buterbaugh 5-18, Chapel 1-1, Golden 3-minus-1, Team 1-minus-20. Totals: 22-38. Jacobs: Mobeck 8-69, Wilson 6-58, Michels 11-55, Subaric 7-26, Roberts 5-25, Fridae 5-5, Acevedo 2-3, Team 1-minus-2. Totals: 45-239.

PASSING– Hampshire: Buterbaugh 4-17-1-55, Milison 1-2-0-11, Curran 0-2-0-0. Jacobs: Wilson 7-10-0-196, Bhardwaj 0-0-0-0.

RECEIVING– Hampshire: Allison 2-40, Golden 2-24, Ugalde 1-2. Jacobs: Klein 2-88, Desmond 2-55, Hill 3-53.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS– Hampshire 104, Jacobs 435.