High school football roundup: Woodstock North, Woodstock pick up wins; Harvard falls to Lisle

Woodstock North 42, Westosha Central 20: At Salem, Wisconsin, running back Ed Flores carried 23 times for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Thunder rolled to a nonconference victory over the Falcons.

The Thunder (1-0) racked up 466 total yards and did not allow the Falcons any points until the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Ryan Zinnen ran for 99 yards and threw for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Elijah Pena added 79 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Flores scored on a 16-yard run in the first quarter, followed by Pena’s 3-yard scoring run. Zinnen threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Carter Coalson in the second quarter.

Flores scored on a 1-yard run and a 3-yard pass in the fourth.

Woodstock 62, Gary West Side 6: At Woodstock, running back Aiden Jacobs carried five times for 145 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Streaks cruised to a nonconference victory over the Cougars at Larry Dale Field.

Quarterback Michael Purkey completed 4 of 5 passes for 44 yards and Woodstock jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks scored on Aiden Martys’ 7-yard fumble recovery return and when Jerred Grell recovered a blocked punt in the end zone, both in the first quarter.

Gavin Conatser, Ian Dawdy and Zidane Garcia also had touchdown runs for the Streaks. Woodstock’s defense allowed only 174 yards of total offense.

Lisle 28, Harvard 7: At Harvard, A.J. Casmer rushed 14 times for 133 yards to help the Lions past the Hornets in their nonconference game.

Harvard scored early in the fourth quarter when Jacob Stanley hit Dylan Perkins for a 34-yard touchdown.

Stanley, a sophomore, ran for 37 yards and passed for 82 yards. Perkins caught four passes for 75 yards.

Alden-Hebron 50, Judah Christian 28: At Hebron, Brad Judson threw for 135 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 196 as the Giants opened their eight-man season with a win.

Aven Strobel added 132 yards rushing and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. He also caught a pair of scoring passes from Judson.

Gideon Schauer caught touchdown passes from Judson for 34 and 31 yards.