High school football preview: What’s next for 2-time defending Class 6A champion Prairie Ridge?

QUICK HITS

Coach: Chris Schremp (17th season, 134-50)

2017 record: 14-0 overall, 8-0 FVC (Class 6A state champion)

Fast fact: With its Class 6A state championship last season, Prairie Ridge became the first McHenry County team to win back-to-back state titles since Marian Central, which won in 1986 and 1987.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Prairie Ridge enters the season with the longest winning streak in Illinois at 28 games. The Wolves haven't lost since the Class 6A state semifinals Nov. 21, 2015.

• Junior QB Connor Lydon will have the tough task of replacing three-year starter Samson Evans, who is now at Iowa. Lydon, however, does come in with experience. With Prairie Ridge routinely routing opponents last season, Lydon saw plenty of time in the second half in most games. He also filled in for an injured Evans against Hampshire as the Wolves put up 55 points in the win.

• The Wolves do return some talent at the other skill positions. FB Jackson Willis rushed for 832 yards and 12 TDs last year. RB Ethan Kirchberg should see more carries after serving mostly as a blocker. WB Blake Brown also will see an expanded role. TE Carter Evans provides Lydon with a big target after playing wide receiver as a freshman last year.

• The loss of tackle Jeff Jenkins, also now at Iowa, and guard Justin Grapenthin will hurt. Returning offensive line starters Riley Smith and Tim Maguire will transition to the tight side in Prairie Ridge's option offense.

• The Wolves return only three full-time starters on defense: S Kyle Koelblinger, DL Josh Crandall and LB Drew Fryer. Jared Linquist and Charles Salerno also saw significant playing time in the secondary.

UNDER THE RADAR

Drew Fryer, jr., LB

The Wolves lost a lot of impact players at linebacker, including Joe Perhats, Jacob Ommen and Drew Norton. The 3-5-3 defense relies heavily on a quality linebacker corps, and it will be up to Fryer (6-2, 180) to lead a young group.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 @Hampshire 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Huntley 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 McHenry 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @Jacobs 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Waubonsie Valley* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 @Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

* Nonconference game

–Kyle Nabors

knabors@shawmedia.com