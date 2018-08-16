Former Richmond-Burton athletic director gets December trial date

Richmond-Burton High School’s former athletic director and football coach, Patrick Elder, could go before a jury in December on a felony charge of driving under the influence.

A tentative jury trial for the case has been set for Dec. 10. Elder, now Richmond-Burton’s dean of students, is expected to make a court appearance Oct. 9 before the trial.

Police charged Elder in July 2017 with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol. The misdemeanor offense was dismissed, but in its place, prosecutors filed a felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence based on Elder’s driving history, which reflected previous DUI convictions.