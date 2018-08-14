High school football preview: Woodstock North aims for 3rd straight playoff appearance

QUICK HITS

Coach: Jeff Schroeder (10th season, 36-50)

2017 record: 5-5, 5-1 KRC

Fast fact: North has made two consecutive Class 5A playoff appearances. Three consecutive would be the most in program history. North began playing football in 2009.

SCOUTING REPORT

• No team dealt with more key injuries in 2017 than Woodstock North. The Thunder used five players at QB because of injuries. Ryan Zinnen (5-8, 160) saw time as a sophomore last year before he too went down with an injury in Week 9. Now a junior, Zinnen will step in as the starter.

• RB Ed Flores (5-7, 165) rushed for 467 yards and four touchdowns on 117 carries as a junior in 2017. Junior RBs Elijah Pena (5-9, 160) and Dane Williams (5-8, 165) will earn their share of carries, too.

• WR Carter Coalson (6-3, 180) played some QB when he had to last season, stepping into game action against Woodstock without having played QB in two years. The hope is to keep the senior at receiver this year to give Zinnen a tall target.

• Senior Matt Stevens (6-1, 215) and junior Hans Goll (6-0, 250) return experience to the offensive line.

• Stevens and Zach Stopcynski (5-11, 175) return at linebacker. DL Derek Freeman (6-1, 250) and DB Cade Darling (5-10, 165) also bring experience to the defense. DBs Williams and Colin Zinn (5-9, 160) could be key newcomers on defense. Pena also will play linebacker.

UNDER THE RADAR

Ryan Zinnen, jr., QB

Zinnen only played a game and a half of varsity football last season before suffering an ankle injury. Schroeder believes the junior is in store for a big season at the helm of the Thunder offense.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 @Westosha Central (Wis.)* 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 Antioch* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 7 @Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @Marengo 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Lincoln* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 12 Woodstock 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Harvard 7 p.m.

* – nonconference game

–Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com