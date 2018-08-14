High school football preview: Woodstock, 1st-year coach Brasile hope to end playoff drought

QUICK HITS

Coach: Mike Brasile (first season)

2017 record: 4-5, 2-4 KRC

Fast fact: First-year coach Brasile comes to Woodstock after three seasons coaching Hampshire. Brasile was a member of the 1997 Blue Streaks state championship team.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Brasile has made the goal clear: The Blue Streaks want to end their playoff drought. Woodstock last reached the postseason in 2009. The Streaks are coming off back-to-back 4-5 seasons.

• Although they both came into the 2017 season as backups, QBs Carl Anderson Jr. and Michael Purkey each earned their fair share of snaps because of injuries ahead of them. Brasile expects big things out of Purkey (6-2, 185), while Anderson (5-11, 175) could slide over to wide receiver.

• WR David Shinherr (5-11, 165) caught a team-high 27 passes in 2017 for 381 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Adams (6-3, 170) provides a big target with varsity experience.

• RB Aidan Jacobs (6-3, 195) brings experience to the backfield. He piled up 201 yards on 49 carries last season. The Streaks return five senior offensive linemen with starting experience: Gavin Butenschoen (6-0, 275), Jacob Waryck (6-1, 230), Jonathan Perez (6-0, 230), Matthew Hickey (6-4, 245) and Danny Cubert (6-1, 230). Those five will share time on the defensive line, too.

• Jacobs, Adams and Anderson return with experience at linebacker on the defensive side. Shinherr will play defensive back, along with varsity newcomers Gavin White (6-1, 155) and Ian Dawdy (6-1, 155).

UNDER THE RADAR

Michael Purkey, jr., QB

Purkey did not begin 2017 as the starting QB but threw for 343 yards while completing 48.4 percent of his passes after injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. Brasile believes Purkey is poised for a breakout season.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 Gary (Ind.) West Side* 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 @Ottawa* 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Sycamore* 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Harvard 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 @Woodstock North 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 @Marengo 7 p.m.

* – nonconference game

–Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com