April 13, 2023
Sports - McHenry County
Sports - McHenry County

High school football preview: Noll has Richmond-Burton rolling in right direction

By Sean Hammond
Richmond-Burton quarterback Luke Uhwat (right) hands off to running back Mike Kaufman during a game in 2017.

Richmond-Burton quarterback Luke Uhwat (right) hands off to running back Mike Kaufman during a game in 2017. (Shaw Local News Network)

QUICK HITS

Coach: Mike Noll (first season)

2017 record: 7-4, 4-2 KRC

Fast fact: Richmond-Burton has won six or more games in four consecutive seasons. The Rockets are aiming for their 12th straight playoff appearance.

SCOUTING REPORT

• RB Mike Kaufman (6-1, 190) is the top returning rusher in McHenry County after racking up 1,546 yards and 16 touchdowns on 197 carries in 2017. RB Jimmy Horner (5-10, 185) should earn a fair share of handoffs too. Horner piled up 147 yards on 26 carries last year.

• QB Luke Uhwat (6-2, 185) started most of the 2017 season until R-B instead went with now graduated QB Shane Byrne to start Week 9 and the playoffs. Uhwat learned a lot from the benching. “Nobody likes leaving the team hanging like that,” Uhwat said. “I’m the quarterback, I’m the leader. I’ve got to make sure I’m doing my job.” Now a senior, Uhwat is firmly in control of the starting QB spot heading into Week 1.

• Josh Dumont (6-0, 210), Kyle Curran (6-3, 260), Parker Gibson (6-2, 275) and Connor Donohoe (6-1, 210) return after gaining experience on the offensive line. It’s a promising prospect for a team that likes to grind out yards on the ground.

• Kaufman and Horner are key linebackers for the Rockets. DL/LB Dylan Szumanski (5-11, 210) and LB Dalton Wood (5-10, 170) also return. DBs Payton Minzey (6-0, 170) and Devin Bailey (5-10, 165) will roam the secondary.

UNDER THE RADAR

Kyle Curran, sr., OL

Noll called Curran “an emerging senior with a very high ceiling.” Curran has blossomed into an effective leader for R-B.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 24 @Wauconda* 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 31 Aurora Central Catholic* 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Woodstock North 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Harvard 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Marengo 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Woodstock 7 p.m.

Oct 12 @Macomb* 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Johnsburg 7 p.m.

* – nonconference game

– Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com

High School FootballRichmond-Burton Preps
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for Shaw Media. He also contributes to high school football coverage at Friday Night Drive. Sean has covered various sports at the amateur, college and professional levels since 2012. He joined Shaw Media in 2016.