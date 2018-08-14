High school football preview: Noll has Richmond-Burton rolling in right direction

QUICK HITS

Coach: Mike Noll (first season)

2017 record: 7-4, 4-2 KRC

Fast fact: Richmond-Burton has won six or more games in four consecutive seasons. The Rockets are aiming for their 12th straight playoff appearance.

SCOUTING REPORT

• RB Mike Kaufman (6-1, 190) is the top returning rusher in McHenry County after racking up 1,546 yards and 16 touchdowns on 197 carries in 2017. RB Jimmy Horner (5-10, 185) should earn a fair share of handoffs too. Horner piled up 147 yards on 26 carries last year.

• QB Luke Uhwat (6-2, 185) started most of the 2017 season until R-B instead went with now graduated QB Shane Byrne to start Week 9 and the playoffs. Uhwat learned a lot from the benching. “Nobody likes leaving the team hanging like that,” Uhwat said. “I’m the quarterback, I’m the leader. I’ve got to make sure I’m doing my job.” Now a senior, Uhwat is firmly in control of the starting QB spot heading into Week 1.

• Josh Dumont (6-0, 210), Kyle Curran (6-3, 260), Parker Gibson (6-2, 275) and Connor Donohoe (6-1, 210) return after gaining experience on the offensive line. It’s a promising prospect for a team that likes to grind out yards on the ground.

• Kaufman and Horner are key linebackers for the Rockets. DL/LB Dylan Szumanski (5-11, 210) and LB Dalton Wood (5-10, 170) also return. DBs Payton Minzey (6-0, 170) and Devin Bailey (5-10, 165) will roam the secondary.

UNDER THE RADAR

Kyle Curran, sr., OL

Noll called Curran “an emerging senior with a very high ceiling.” Curran has blossomed into an effective leader for R-B.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 24 @Wauconda* 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 31 Aurora Central Catholic* 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Woodstock North 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Harvard 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Marengo 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Woodstock 7 p.m.

Oct 12 @Macomb* 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Johnsburg 7 p.m.

* – nonconference game

– Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com