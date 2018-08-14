High school football preview: Marengo looks to make progress in Forsythe’s second season

QUICK HITS

Coach: Paul Forsythe (second season, 2-7)

2017 record: 2-7, 1-5 KRC

Fast fact: Marengo missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but three of the Indians’ losses in 2017 were one-possession games.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Starting QB Travis Knaak (6-1, 180) enters his senior season as Marengo’s leading returning rusher. He ran for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns and completed 55 percent of his passes for more than 1,000 yards last season. Knaak is the leading returning passer in the KRC.

• WR/RB Finn Schirmer (6-2, 200) could be a playmaker on offense. Senior RBs Cade Nolen (5-10, 175) and Zac Brandt (5-10, 180) could take handoffs too. Blake Heinberg (6-0, 215), Jagger Ferden (6-4, 250) and Danny Schenk (5-10, 200) all return on the offensive line.

• Defensively, Ferden and Schenk will play DL. Nolen and Schirmer will be joined at DB by Aaron Shepard (5-11, 170) and Colton Lohff (6-1, 190). LBs Heinberg and Colton Ervin (6-1, 190) will roam the middle of the defense.

• OL/LB Sean Trainor (5-11, 200), WR/DB Cole Davis (5-9, 150) and OL/DL Jonah Pace (6-3, 200) are three newcomers who could make an impact for the Indians, Forsythe said.

UNDER THE RADAR

Blake Heinberg, sr., OL/LB

Heinberg gained starting experience last season and could be a top performer on the offensive line and at linebacker.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 Sterling* 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 @Plano* 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @Harvard 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @Stratford (Wis.)* 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 @Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Woodstock North 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Woodstock 7 p.m.

* – nonconference game