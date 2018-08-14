High school football preview: Jacobs expects to be ‘in the thick’ of FVC race

QUICK HITS

Coach: Bill Mitz (ninth season, 50-31)

2017 record: 6-4 overall, 5-3 FVC

Fast fact: The Golden Eagles have not had a losing record in Mitz’s eight seasons at Jacobs and have missed the playoffs only once.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Jacobs finished fourth in the FVC last season and lost its Class 7A first-round playoff game at Lincoln-Way West, 14-7.

• The Golden Eagles lost several key players to graduation, most notably running back Loren Strickland (947 rushing yards) and four-year starting guard Jimmy Wormsley (now at NCAA Division I Southern Illinois).

• QB Anthony Wilson (6-0, 180) returns after throwing for 1,433 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season running the offense. OT Joey Price (6-8, 325) has multiple D-I offers after his first season of varsity football and is back on the line. G Nick Zonta (6-1, 225) will be a third-year starter on the line.

• FB Stephen Kavanaugh (5-8, 180) is small for his position but a tough inside runner who had 577 rushing yards. Jake Mobeck and Tommy Subaric also could get some carries at running back. Subaric brings good speed as a Class 3A state qualifier in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

• DT Cade Portell (6-2, 220) and LB Aidan Sproule (6-1, 210) are third-year starters for the defense. DL Helios Martinez (6-1, 220) and LB R.J. Anderson (6-3, 190) are other returning starters.

• WR Nick Desmond and DB Travis Tanner will have expanded roles this season. OT Nick Caruso (6-4, 230) and WR Nick Hill also should help the offense.

• “We expect to be in the thick of things,” Mitz said. “It’s an exciting time for all.”

UNDER THE RADAR

Josh Hill, sr., WR

Mitz said Hill worked hard in the offseason and got 1,020 pounds in the team’s three big lifts – bench press, clean and dead lift. Hill also worked hard on his speed and could step into a significant role as a receiver.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 Hampshire 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 @ Huntley 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ McHenry 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Neuqua Valley* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

*-Nonconference game.

– Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com