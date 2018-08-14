High school football preview: Huntley offense retools, defense looks strong

QUICK HITS

Coach: Matt Zimolzak (third season, 16-6)

2017 record: 8-2 overall, 7-1 FVC

Fast fact: The Red Raiders made one trip to the playoffs previous to 2008 but have been to the postseason seven times in the past 10 seasons.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Huntley may not see a player like former QB Eric Mooney for a long time. Mooney, now at Northern Iowa, produced 3,369 yards of offense from scrimmage (2,170 passing and 1,199 rushing) last season and was one of the area’s fastest players. Chris Raffin takes over the offense, and Zimolzak believes the offense is in good hands with the senior.

• The running back position next to Raffin could be filled by one of two sophomores, Ryder Havens or Bruno Bosman. Havens is a transfer from Hampshire. Bosman was the junior varsity quarterback last year. LB Michael Talesky, who will start for a third year on defense, also may be used at running back or receiver.

• WR Michael Boland caught 28 passes, seven for touchdowns, and returns as a starter. DB Ron Noll could play on both sides and adds speed at receiver. Cade Golembeck is a returning starter on the offensive line. DB Connor Fitzgerald also could see time at one of the receiver spots.

• Talesky, S A.J. Henkle, DB Patrick Roppolo and DL Alex Pitrone, Matt Burba, Nate Schupbach and Nolan Engmann all were in the rotation last season. DL Brad Walker (6-2, 240) is a sophomore already attracting NCAA Division I attention.

• Zimolzak likes the way the defense looks with a lot of returning players. He thinks the Raiders will be improved on that side.

UNDER THE RADAR

A.J. Henkle, sr., SS

Henkle is built like a linebacker and is one of the Red Raiders’ best cover defensive backs. Zimolzak calls Henkle one of their most physical defensive players. “He’s smart,” Zimolzak said. “He played corner last year, but he put on weight and strength.” Zimolzak thought Henkle was going to concentrate on baseball before last season, but he liked football too much to quit playing.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 @ McHenry 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 Jacobs 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Hampshire 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Naperville North* 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

*-Nonconference game.

– Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com