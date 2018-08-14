April 21, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

High school football preview: Harvard hopes experience can help Hornets turn corner

By Sean Hammond
Shawn Bough keeps his eyes on the ball as he receives a pass during football practice at Harvard High School on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Harvard.

Shawn Bough keeps his eyes on the ball as he receives a pass during football practice at Harvard High School on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Harvard. (Matthew Apgar)

QUICK HITS

Coach: Sean Saylor (fifth season, 6-30)

2017 record: 0-9, 0-6 KRC

Fast fact: Harvard had only five seniors in 2017, which means the Hornets return 10 starters on offense and nine on defense.

SCOUTING REPORT

• With so much experience returning, Harvard hopes to end its 17-game losing streak. The Hornets’ last win was a forfeit victory in Week 1 of 2016. The last victory on the gridiron came Oct. 9, 2015.

• WR/LB Gavin Perkins (6-0, 150) piled up 189 receiving yards on offense and 57 tackles on defense. LB Shawn Bough (6-1, 215) had 39 tackles, while missing three games with a collarbone injury. LB Tony Rodriguez (5-9, 172) had 34 tackles and LB Dawson Wallner (5-9, 145) contributed 42 tackles. Linebacker might be one of the most experienced positions for the Hornets.

• RBs Wallner and Rodriguez could be playmakers on offense. Both caught passes, as well, last year, with Wallner racking up 104 receiving yards.

• Saylor is excited about both options at QB: Junior Damon Mueller (6-0, 175) and sophomore Jacob Stanley (5-8, 152). Stanley was thrown into the fire last year, making three starts after an injury to former QB Dylan Stephens.

• The Hornets scored a KRC-low 75 points for the season in 2017. With 10 starters back on offense, Harvard looks to improve that number drastically in 2018.

UNDER THE RADAR

Jahkari Miller, sr., OL/DL

Miller is a transfer from Crystal Lake Central who could have an impact on both lines. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Miller should provide some size in the trenches.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 24 Lisle* 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 @Sandwich* 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Marengo 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Rockford Christian* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @Woodstock 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Johnsburg 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 @Woodstock North 7 p.m.

* – nonconference game

High School FootballHarvard Preps
