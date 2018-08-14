High school football preview: Hampshire begins new era under Brosman

QUICK HITS

Coach: Jake Brosman (first season)

2017 record: 1-8 overall, 1-7 FVC

Fast fact: The Whip-Purs made the Class 5A playoffs in 2013 and the Class 6A playoffs in 2015 for their past two postseason appearances.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Brosman was an assistant coach at Class 5A state runner-up Dunlap before coming to Hampshire. Although the Whips will run a lot of shotgun formations, Brosman said they will have a run-first mentality, which will be a switch from the wide-open passing game of former coach Mike Brasile. “We’ll look spread out, but we’ll power run out of the shotgun,” Brosman said. “I’m a ball-control, power-run guy. We’ll put it in the air some, too. We have some pretty good receivers.”

• Brosman feels like there are plenty of options at running back, with Jake See, Gio Chapel, Trevor Laffin, Gio Valdivia and Zach Golden in the mix. Golden was third in the area with 48 receptions, so Brosman wants the ball in his hands however they can get it there. Laffin and Andre Allison also will be used at receiver.

• The quarterback spot will go to either senior Will Buterbaugh or one of two juniors, Ben Curran or Jackson Milison. Evan Wendt, Nick Saia and Jake Rambo return on the offensive line.

• Chapel will return at safety, See is back at linebacker, and Wendt returns on the defensive line.

UNDER THE RADAR

Trevor Laffin, sr., RB-LB

Laffin should see significant time on offense and defense after missing his junior season with an injury. He gives the Whip-Purs some versatility, as he could play running back and wide receiver on offense, and play linebacker or safety on defense.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 @ Jacobs 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Normal Community* 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 Huntley 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 McHenry 7 p.m.

*-Nonconference game.

–Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com