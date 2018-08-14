High school football preview: Formidable offensive line spearheads Crystal Lake South attack

QUICK HITS

Coach: Rob Fontana (second season, 3-6)

2017 record: 3-6 overall, 2-6 FVC

Fast fact: Crystal Lake South made the playoffs for 12 consecutive years from 2001 to 2012 but have been in the postseason only once in the past five seasons.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Coaches say it all starts up front, in which case the Gators could be formidable. Senior OT Trevor Keegan (6-6, 310) is one of the top players in the state and will be a fourth-year varsity starter. Junior OG Dominic Collado (6-4. 300), OT Ethan Greenspan (6-0, 270) and OG Nick Morrissey (6-1, 235) give South a bunch that should move people around and protect QB Ian Gorken.

• Gorken returns after splitting time with Dylan Rhoades last season, and returning WR Jacob Rana led the team in receiving with 30 catches and five touchdowns. WR Michael Helm also is a returning starter. RB Zach Borgert was a Class 3A track and field state meet sprint qualifier and brings good speed to the backfield.

• On defense, DL Alec Natrop, LBs Sam Storck, Billy Epperson and Jacob Kocemba and DBs Mert Imeroski and Ryan Lawson are returning starters.

• OL-DL Jay Burburija, RB-LB Gio Idiaquez, WR-DB Jack Koenig, LB Des McCarthy, WR-DB Dan Sage and WR-DL Dylan Law are new players who could make impacts.

• “Our offensive line is a hard-working group that prides themselves in moving people and owning the line of scrimmage,” Fontana said.

• South knows how tough the FVC is after struggling to make the playoffs over the past five seasons. “We need to make sure we are ready to play 48 minutes each week,” Fontana said. “The Fox Valley Conference has to be one of the toughest conferences in the state. Each week is like it’s a playoff game in our conference.”

UNDER THE RADAR

Billy Epperson, sr., LB

Epperson (5-11, 200) added 15 pounds in the offseason workout program and is one of six starters returning on defense. Fontana said he is a team-first player and a great leader. “I”m really excited to see what the season holds for him,” Fontana said.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 @ Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 @ DeKalb-* 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Hampshire 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Huntley 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 McHenry 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Jacobs 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

*-Nonconference game.

- Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com