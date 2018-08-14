High school football preview: Dundee-Crown believes winning season possible in 2018

QUICK HITS

Coach: Mike Steinhaus (fifth season, 7-29)

2017 record: 1-8 overall, 0-8 FVC

Fast fact: The Chargers’ last victory over an FVC opponent came against Crystal Lake Central, 35-28, in Week 8 of the 2016 season.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Dundee-Crown should be able to score some points with QB Josh Raby (1,437 yards, 13 TD), RB Ricky Ibarra (1,196 yards 11 TD) and WR Jack Michalski (46 receptions, seven TD) all coming back. Raby (6-5, 188) completed 59.8 percent of his passes and was sixth in the area in yardage. Ibarra (5-10, 185) was fifth in area rushing and logged the second-most carries in the area to Prairie Ridge’s Samson Evans, who played five more games.

• Raby has Michalski (6-3, 180) and Brad Stec (6-6. 195) as his top targets. Stec caught 17 passes, and Jordan Hairston, who has good speed and can leap, caught 13.

• OL Gabe Kurzynski (6-2, 260) and Jonny DeLaTorre (5-10, 230) return to lead the line.

• LBs Nick Wolfe (5-10, 190), C.J. Martin (5-9, 170) and Tony Fakhoury (5-0. 180), and S Ryan Lascano (5-10, 170) return as starters on the defense.

• TE-DE Justin Prusko (6-6, 220) and OL Austin Miller (6-0, 225) are two new players Steinhaus expects to make significant contributions.

• D-C has only made the playoffs once (2013) since 1994, but the Chargers have a legitimate shot at reaching the postseason with the talent they have coming back. The offense should be able to produce yards and points. If the defense holds its opponents enough, even in a tough league, they could make it. Grayslake North in the opener will be a tough nonconference opponent, coming off a 7-4 season.

UNDER THE RADAR

Justin Prusko, jr., TE-DE

Prusko missed last season with an injury, but Steinhaus expects that he will make an impact on offense and defense this season and could attract significant college interest by next season.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 @Grayslake North* 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 31 McHenry 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @Jacobs 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 @Cary-Grove 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Hampshire 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 @Huntley 7 p.m.

*-Nonconference game.

–Joe Stevenson

