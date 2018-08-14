February 08, 2023
Sports - McHenry County
High school football preview: Can Johnsburg win 3rd straight KRC title?

By Sean Hammond
Johnsburg senior Augie Lichtenstein pulls away from a Woodstock defender last season.

Johnsburg senior Augie Lichtenstein pulls away from a Woodstock defender last season. (Ken Koontz)

QUICK HITS

Coach: Sam Lesniak (first season)

2017 record: 10-1, 6-0 KRC

Fast fact: Johnsburg has not lost a regular-season football game since Oct. 9, 2015. That span includes back-to-back 9-0 regular seasons in 2016 and 2017.

SCOUTING REPORT

• After six seasons as defensive coordinator, Lesniak takes over as Johnsburg head coach. Former head coach Dan DeBoeuf, who was 31-5 in three seasons, is now the head coach at Prospect.

• Alec Smith (5-10, 180) steps in at QB. Smith has experience at CB on defense. OL Ethan Rowe (6-1, 245) returns at center. WR Augie Lichtenstein (5-11, 210) caught 46 passes a year ago for 447 yards and five touchdowns.

• Two juniors, Jacob McKinney (5-10, 175) and Jacob Morin (5-10, 170), will look to step in at RB. Sophomore OL Dawson Peter (6-3, 245) is another varsity newcomer who provides some size at right tackle.

• On defense, Ryan Linkletter (6-2, 190) returns experience at inside linebacker. DE Cole Romano (6-0, 195) could give opponents trouble up front.

• “This team will look different,” Lesniak said. “We have some upcoming starters that have bright futures and will make a big impact for us this year. This team can compete for a conference championship and make a deep run into the playoffs.”

UNDER THE RADAR

Cole Romano, sr., DE

Romano is a returning starter who “brings an edge to our team,” Lesniak said. “He plays with reckless abandon. Cole is a tough kid that has a big motor.”

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 Marian Central* 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 @Rochelle* 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Woodstock North 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 @Woodstock 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @Appleton West (Wis.)* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 5 Marengo 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 @Harvard 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 @Richmond-Burton 7 p.m.

* Nonconference game

Johnsburg PrepsHigh School Football
