Oak Crest awards $20,000 in scholarships to seven students in 2018

Seven local students received scholarships from Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center. Pictured (from left) are Cassie Hightower, Veronica Cieslica, Luke Hoppenworth, Nicole Hebel and Katie Sherman. Brianna Rennels and Justin Pottorff are not pictured. (Photo provided)

Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center gave $20,000 in scholarships through its Oak Crest Employee Scholarship Program this year.

The funds were divided among seven scholars: Veronica Cieslica, Brianna Rennels, Luke Hoppenworth, Justin Pottorff, Katherine Sherman, Nicole Hebel and Cassandra Hightower.

Cieslica is the daughter of Certified Nursing Assistant Edna Cieslica. She will attend Lewis University to major in aviation flight management. Her long-term goal is to fly commercial airplanes for a large airline company. She was awarded $1,500.

Rennels is the daughter of Oak Crest hair stylist Debbie Rennels and is a student at Kishwaukee College. She looks forward to pursing her interest in chemistry and possibly working as a research chemist or chemical engineer. She was awarded $1,500.

Hoppenworth is the son of employees Joel and Liz Hoppenworth. He will be a senior at the University of Illinois where he will continue his studies in civil engineering. He was awarded $2,500.

Pottorff is the son of office assistant Jill Pottorff. He will attend the University of South Carolina where he plans to major in biomedical engineering. He was awarded $2,500.

Sherman is the daughter of resident services coordinator Linda Sherman and will attend Kishwaukee College in the fall with an interest in early childhood education. She was awarded $3,000.

Hebel is the daughter of resident services assistant Queency Hebel and will continue her studies at Beloit College where she is majoring in both creative writing and environmental studies, while playing for the Beloit soccer team. She was awarded $4,000.

Hightower has been employed at Oak Crest since 2010 as a certified nursing assistant. She is a junior at Northern Illinois University majoring in communications studies with an interest in public relations. She is active on campus and as a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America she is using her PR skills and training to assist community organizations in marketing and fundraising. She was awarded $5,000.

The scholarship program began in 2006 with a gift from the estate of Jack Boyle, a former Oak Crest resident. Oak Crest employees and their dependents are eligible for the scholarship, which can be used to defray the costs of tuition, fees and textbooks as they pursue an undergraduate degree or equivalent.

To be eligible, employees must have worked at least 1,000 hours each of the past two years. Applicants must show proof they have been accepted into a program of study prior to final approval.

For more information, contact Oak Crest at 815-756-8461 or lhoppenworth@oakcrestdekalb.org.